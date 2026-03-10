Her Coworker Hit On Her Boyfriend, So She Took Her Revenge From Zero To One Hundred Real Fast

Sometimes one little mishap can warrant some pretty major backfire.

How far would you go to get back at someone who wronged you? One woman recently shared some positively whacky examples from her own life with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

Try to take my man and get me fired will you?

I worked at a certain game store for almost 7 years and boy do I have some stories.

This particular story involved a coworker who got transferred to my store one year.

She was particularly flirty with every male customer…

One day, the guy I just started seeing (we are now engaged <3) came into the store to bring me dinner.

She locked on him immediately and I plainly stated he was there for me and to please leave him alone.

She didn’t–she hit on him in front of me.

He called her a marshmallow neck and walked away.

She tweaked over that forever, went off on me for it, and then proceeded to try and steal him from me for months and get me fired.

Hence my need for revenge.

The store manager told us he was getting a shipment in with some free goodies in it, and that there was a particular item in there he didn’t care for and someone could have it.

She claimed it.

I processed that box coming in and took it.

I didn’t even want it, i just took it so she couldn’t have it and pretended not to know what happened.

I also took snacks she left in the background off shelves and left them on the floor for critters if I was closing and knew I was opening the next day alone.

I put it back where I found it each morning and told her mice jump.

I told her multiple boyfriends who would come in about each other.

I also once dropped a pizza in the backroom, got it back into the box, flipped the box and made it messy so it looked like I dropped the box upside down.

I then told her and the SM I got pizza for us and let her eat the whole thing.

I also didnt get along with that SM.

Both eventually got moved from my store and fired at different points.

Well at least this girl is going to marry this man she’s so protective over. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Revenge is a dish best served upside-down.

