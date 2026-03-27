Her Grandpa Was Paying For Her Brother’s Private School Until He Got Expelled, At Which Point He Offered To Pay For Hers, And Now Her Brother Is Mad That She Is Getting The Money

Private school can be expensive, but sometimes it is worth the money, especially if you have someone who will pay for it on your behalf.

What would you do if your grandpa was paying for private school for your older brother, but refused to pay for you since you were a girl?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, but once her brother got expelled, the grandpa offered to pay for her, and when she accepted, her brother was angry because he thought that money should be his.

AITA for taking my brother’s private school tuition? When my brother was 10, my grandfather said that the following academic year, when he was meant to start at the local comprehensive, he would instead be going to private school.

This was very generous of him.

My grandfather set aside some money for him to be a day student at a nearby private school (no boarding), and agreed on this with my parents. When I turned 10, 2 years later, my grandfather said there was no money set aside for my education because I’m a girl.

How disappointing.

I’m now 16, my brother is 18. His private schooling has gone up to sixth form, and he’s been expelled. My grandfather has now offered to pay for me to go to that same sixth form, starting in September.

His reasons for this are not really relevant.

There’s still a definite anti-woman sheen coating everything, and he’s very clearly doing this solely to stick it to my brother. However, I’ve accepted the offer anyway. It’s only going to be a couple years of private school, but he says he’ll also pay for cost of living when I go to university, which he apparently also promised my brother, and all I have to do is not get kicked out.

I bet she is exciting.

I already applied, and I have a confirmed spot for this September. My brother has said that I’m out of line for this. He says our grandfather is pitting us against each other and playing favorites and I’m a bad sister for letting it happen.

Yeah, the Grandpa is playing favorites, but that is no reason not to take advantage.

I said he’s been pitting us against each other since I was 10, my brother just doesn’t like it because now I’m the one being favored. Last night I was looking through my acceptance papers and he intentionally poured half his beer all over the papers and my lap.

It is starting to become clear why he got expelled.

I told him to get over himself. He said that he didn’t realize it was my time of the month and that if he known I’d react that badly to a “joke” then he would never have done it. I told him that his actions over the last couple weeks have been pathetic and that he’s acting like a spoiled brat because his actions have consequences.

What an absolute jerk.

He poured the rest of the beer over my head. I called him a jerk and said he could go **** himself, and he called me a bad name. Our parents now want us to apologize to each other and said that while he’s bad, I’m worse, because it was his school/money and I’m taking it off him and rubbing his nose in it, and that they’d asked me to keep my school stuff in my room due to this.

Do they think they should just deny the money and have it stay with the grandfather?

Mum added that I was fully aware that taking the money was my grandfather’s way of proving a point to my brother and sending a message, and that I was wrong for choosing to take the money at all. AITA?

Turning down the money would have served nobody at all, so what would the point of that be? I don’t see how she was out of line at all.

Take a look at what some of the top commenters have to say about this situation.

Exactly, he lost the money, she didn’t take it.

Hopefully she can build a great life with this education.

The brother is way out of line.

The whole family (except for her) seems awful.

Yup, it is never privilege until someone else gets it.

What exactly did he think was going to happen to the money when he got expelled?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.