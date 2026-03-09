Her Mom Married Her Dad’s Friend Immediately After His Passing, So She Refuses To Recognize Him As Family

Moving on is easier for some people than for others.

What would you do if your parent moved on with a friend of their deceased spouse? And almost immediately? One girl recently shared her new crazy family dynamic with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not attending my mother’s wedding?

My dad [57] passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack 8 months ago.

Less than three months after he died, my mom [59] started dating a mutual friend of theirs.

Things have moved quickly.

That’s suspicious from the start.

She spent Thanksgiving with him over my brother who lives in town, and split Christmas Eve between myself and this guy, which obviously was painful given it was the first without Dad.

They are getting engaged soon, she plans to be married by the end of this year, and her soon-to-be fiancé is apparently moving into my childhood home this summer.

Right after telling me about the engagement, my mom asked, “Maybe we can talk about whether you’d come to the wedding”.

This mother doesn’t sound super considerate of other people’s feelings.

I was still processing and just said “maybe” because I didn’t know how to respond in the moment.

I’ve been trying really hard not to say things I’ll regret in the heat of the moment.

That said, no part of me wants to attend.

Seems like a more than reasonable response.

It feels emotionally impossible right now.

I’m still grieving, and the idea of attending this wedding makes me feel sick to my stomach.

It’d be less than 1.5 years since my dad passed.

Nothing about this timeline seems right.

I recently learned she’s even looking into using my brother’s wedding venue for her own wedding, which makes it that much more complicated.

I’m not trying to punish her or tell her she can’t move on… I just don’t feel capable of participating in it.

So, AITA if I decide not to attend my mother’s wedding?

Given the circumstances, this boundary seems nuanced and respectable. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Some people just can’t be alone.

