Her Neighbor Got Upset That She Was Driving 30 In A 25 And Tattled To Her Mom, So The Next Day, She Pulled In Front Of The Neighbor And Drove 8MPH Just To Make Her Mad

When you are driving through your neighborhood, it can be easy to go a little too fast, but as long as you are safe, it is fine.

What would you do if your neighbor not only flagged you down to yell at you for speeding, but also went on to your house to tell your mom about it?

That is what happened to the driver in this story, so the next day she was in front of the neighbor and she drove extremely slow just to make her mad.

Neighbor Demands I Slow Down? Fine, I’ll Go Slow The other day, while driving through my neighborhood, my neighbor flagged me down and told me to slow down.

It is hard to go exactly 25MPH sometimes.

For the record, I was going 30 in a 25, which is fairly reasonable. When I rolled down my window to tell her this, she started to yell at me. Afterwards, she stormed up to my parents’ house (I’m 20, but still live with them) and basically told my mom I was disrespectful.

It seems like she was being respectful.

Just want to note, she yelled at me, and I never once raised my voice, even called her ma’am. So today, I was driving out of the neighborhood when I noticed her pull out behind me, which gave me an idea.

This is brilliant.

I then proceeded to go 8mph, stopped at the entrance to the neighborhood and sat there for a full two minutes, even though I could have gone. Then, after we got out onto the road, I went 40mph in a 45mph zone, instead of my usual 50mph. This whole thing would have been different if she had calmly explained to me that she was worried about me going 30 because she and the neighbor across from her both have young kids, and didn’t want me to risk hitting them.

She really needs to mind her own business.

She even tried to say that everyone should go 20mph. But because she yelled at me, and then essentially went and tattled to my parents like a child, on top of demanding respect, I refuse to play nice.

Hopefully her neighbor will learn her lesson and mind her own business. If someone is speeding, tell the cops, don’t tattle to their parents.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

I mean, she could just slow down.

Wow, the commenters don’t like her.

Here is a commenter who brings up an important point.

Maybe she was going too fast.

This person agrees, she should slow down.

She seems immature, but the neighbor should have left it alone.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.