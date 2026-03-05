Her Neighbor Has Been Using Her Yard To Back Into His Driveway, So This Woman Sent Her Boyfriend To Ask Him To Stop Doing It

Some neighbors can be so inconsiderate.

This woman was fed up with her neighbor muddying up her yard whenever he parks his truck. So she sent her boyfriend to confront him, but his response left her frustrated.

Read the full story below.

AITAH? Neighbor using tree lawn to back in. Recently, I’ve had to fix my mailbox twice—once it was hanging on by a thread, and the second time it was leaning pretty badly. My neighbor got a new truck, which I’m assuming is what is hitting my mailbox. I haven’t accused him of it because I’m not sure. However, today I noticed that he uses my tree lawn, sidewalk, and grass to back into his driveway. Since we’ve had snow and ice, it’s beginning to become a muddied-up mess. I watched him, three different times today, back in using my yard. He literally pulls into my yard to then back in, instead of going past his driveway to back in like you typically would when backing into a driveway.

This woman asked her boyfriend to confront the inconsiderate neighbor.

Being me, and knowing how reactive I can be, I had my boyfriend simply ask him not to use my yard. His response was, “It’s just hard to back in; that’s why I do it.” AITA for thinking he shouldn’t use my yard? Mind you, I keep up with my yard in the summer, and it’s very well taken care of. Also, a tree lawn is the strip of grass between the sidewalk and the street. It goes: grass – sidewalk – tree lawn – street. He’s using the tree lawn, sidewalk, and some of my grass to back in.

His problems are not yours.

Other people are piping up in the comments section.

Here’s an idea.

This one has something to say.

A valid point.

Here’s a solid response.

People are taking her side.

A little neighborly respect goes a long way.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.