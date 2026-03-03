Her Stepmom Asked Her To Pick Her Brother Up From School, But She Couldn’t One Day And Her Stepmom Ignored The Text And Freaked Out When She Didn’t Pick Him Up

While the parents are responsible for getting kids to and from school, it is pretty normal to ask siblings to pitch in and help when they can once they learn to drive.

What would you do if your step-mom asked you to pick up your brother from school, and while you did it a few times, you told her you couldn’t on the most recent occasion, but she didn’t answer you.

That is what happened to the sister in this story, so when she didn’t pick her brother up, her step-mom freaked out on her and said she must not love her family.

AITAH for leaving my step brother at school I (17f) have a step brother who is (16m) and we are really close we always have been, however recently I’ve decided to start living with my mom while he lives with my dad and his mom.

But anyway we live about 45 minutes away from each other. I would also like to note my brother lives about 5 mins away from his school which is easily a 15-20 minutes walk (this is important later) So, the other day my step mom, we will call Jane, texted me and said:

“Hi (my name) I’m so sorry for the inconvenience I was wondering if you could pick up (step brother) from school, I understand its far and I am willing to pay you back for gas.” I said yes since I get out of school at 2:00 while he gets out at 3:30. So, after school I drove to pick him up.

Then the next week Jane asked me again to pick him up. I didn’t really mind but still I didn’t want this to become the norm so I texted jane and said “I don’t mind picking up (step brother) every once in a while but I won’t be able to do it every week since I have practice, after school activities etc. to which she replied with:

“I totally understand you’re a teenager and have a life as well! I just hope you find it in your heart to make time for family as it is most important.” I was a little weirded out by this but I picked him up anyway.

The next week she asked AGAIN. So I texted and said “Unfortunately this week I will not be able to pick him up I have practice a lot more this week as we are getting ready for our championship game. So sorry! Maybe he can walk or go home with a friend.”

To which I got no reply. Anyway it was Tuesday when she texted me and she asked me to pick him up Thursday. So, on Thursday I went about my business and went to practice, finished up my homework and ate dinner and went to sleep.

The next day i woke up to 6 missed calls from my dad, 3 missed calls from Jane, and 14 texts from Jane and my dad. Most of the texts were just them spamming my name except three of them.

The first from jane. “I asked you to pick (step bro) up from school then he came home 30 minutes after school with chips and said he had walked home. I hope you feel happy with him on the streets like that he could’ve gotten kidnapped!” The second from jane: “you really don’t care about your brother and it shows!”

The third from my dad. “I thought you were picking up (step brother)” Before I texted back i called my stepbrother and asked if he thought I was picking him up.

He said “mom (jane) said you were but I get it it’s far away, so I didn’t mind walking.” I apologized and explained what happened. He believed me and said not to worry. I then replied to my dad and Jane and said:

“I’m sorry he had to walk home, however I’m not sorry i didn’t pick him up, I told you the week prior that picking him up weekly just wasn’t an option and you asked anyway, so I texted you a full 24 hours ahead of time to tell you that I wouldn’t be able too. It is not my fault you guys decided to ignore the text.” They haven’t replied yet so I’m waiting for that. But anyway now I’m wondering AITAH?

Important info: the walk from school to home is about 15-20 minutes. It takes about 50-60 mins to pick him up due to traffic.

She also only paid for my gas the first time. Also, this is important. Jane read the text and just didn’t reply. AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

