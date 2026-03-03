His Boss Tried To Blame Him For Their Mistake, But He Stood His Ground And Proved Them Wrong

Having a stable schedule is enough to make or break staying at a job.

What would you do if your bosses were fickle about your schedule, but also made you take the blame for it? One guy recently vented about his nightmare boss to Reddit.

Here are the details.

Boss called me on day off, proved I’m not scheduled.

I am leaving this job asap.

I work in a hospital pharmacy and to say I work with idiots is an understatement.

I don’t claim to be the smartest person but in the past week I’ve had….

Already off to a strong start.

People say I’m not scheduled, yet I was.

People ignore duties or what needs to get done.

People are rude just to be rude.

This sounds like a toxic work environment.

People are oblivious to patients’ needs.

Just now, they called asking where I was, saying I was scheduled.

Except, looking at my schedule, I’m not scheduled and haven’t been on since Monday.

These people need to get their act together.

I know because A, I check weekly because I’m paranoid about it & B, check weekly becuase I don’t trust people very well.

This was the straw that broke the camels back and I’m 100% signing with someone else this week.

I don’t check my schedule on my days off, after knowing I’m OFF THAT DAY.

Jobs should never bother their employees on their days off. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Others could relate all too well.



One person made a strong point.



Another shared a story about their own terrible boss.



Some also had healthcare experience.



And someone shared the perfect response for situations like these.



They make a dollar, you make a dime, they shouldn’t dictate your day-off time.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.