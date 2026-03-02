His Ran Into His Annoying Neighbor At The Grocery Store And Saw She Dropped Her Only Debit Card, So He Slyly Kicked It Under A Rack So She Couldn’t Find It

When you live in an apartment, it is almost inevitable that you will have at least one neighbor who drives you a little crazy.

What would you do if you were behind that neighbor at the grocery store and you noticed that she dropped her only debit card on the ground?

That is the opportunity that the guy in this story saw, so he slyly kicked the card under a rack so she couldn’t buy her Thanksgiving dinner.

I mildly ruined my now ex-neighbor’s Thanksgiving. This happened in November of 2023. I (36M) live in an apartment building with rather thick walls between apartments.

Having older neighbors can be nice.

From 2017 when I moved in until May of 2024, I had a neighbor on the other side of the wall that I’ll call Tee (60sF). Tee was nice when I first moved in, but at some point within my first year of living here her husband left her. No idea why, but ever since that day, Tee became an absolutely annoying nightmare.

Maybe she is depressed. Or wants attention.

She would slam her door any time she went in or out of the apartment. Literally every single time. The doors of our apartments are very heavy, thick metal and I promise you it does NOT take that much force to close them securely. She also started “stalking” my partner and I around our apartment. It took us a bit to catch on to this, but she would always play country music (which I despise) at full volume on what I think must have been a Bluetooth speaker that she bought.

How did she know where they were?

If I opened the sliding closet door in the hallway of my apartment, she would move the speaker to her closet, which is on the opposite side of the wall. If I went into the bathroom and started the shower up, she’d move it to her bathroom on the other side of the bathroom wall. (Our apartments are basically mirrored versions of each other.) If my partner and I laughed at something on TV or talked at just normal volume, she would pound on the wall and yell.

This is getting really weird.

Sometimes my partner and I talk to each other while we’re in the bathroom together, brushing our teeth, putting on deodorant, getting ready for bed, etc. One time I heard her yell at seemingly no one “Oh great! They’re in the bathroom again!” We didn’t wanna get too paranoid but it really felt like she was following us around.

I would complain about this. It is gross and unhealthy.

She would also sit out front of the apartment building and chain smoke, letting the smoke waft into my windows during the summer, which forced me to keep the windows closed. We live on the second floor and we don’t have central AC in this building, and the smell started coming in from the window AC unit after a year or two because she started smoking directly below it.

So, she tries to be nice in person?

I work night shifts and one day as I was walking out the door, she was sitting outside and asked all sweetly “Where you goin’ this late, honey?” I was trying to be polite to her and I just told her “Oh, I’m heading to work. I work nights for (company name).” I thought maybe we could get along, but after that day she began blaring her music at exactly 8:30am every morning when I got home, thus making it hard for me to sleep. We did call our landlord multiple times, and he had a few talks with her, but that only made her worse.

It sounds like a nightmare.

There’s so much more I could get into, like her daughter and her baby niece coming over at all hours of the day and having the LOUDEST conversations, the time she was screaming at someone on the phone in the hallway outside my apartment door, and the time she threw her poor cat out of the second floor window then got angry when we tried to feed it so she installed an automatic door closer on the back door to stop us from letting the cat in. But you get the idea. Now, on to the revenge.

Ok, let’s get into it.

It was November of 2023. I usually stop at a grocery store right by our apartment in the mornings when I get off of work, and one morning the week before Thanksgiving I stopped in to grab a few necessities. For some reason, Tee was there doing her Thanksgiving shopping at 8am in the morning. I didn’t want to cause a scene when I saw her in the aisle so I just put on a fake smile, said hello, and went about grabbing my toilet paper, cat food, and a few snacks to pack in my lunches for my overnight shifts.

At this point, you have to assume she did it on purpose.

I’m not sure if she did it intentionally, but Tee got to the register right before me and started unloading her dozens of groceries onto the belt. Keep in mind, all I had was like 5 or 6 things and I just wanted to go home and sleep. This grocery store has self check-outs, but for reasons I still don’t understand to this day, they’ve been permanently blocked off since covid.

So, he can’t avoid her.

This early in the morning they only have 1 cashier and 1 lane open so all I could do was wait while Tee took her sweet time chatting with the cashier and intentionally not looking at me. While I was standing there, frustrated and tired, I noticed that Tee’s debit card had fallen onto the floor because of the way she’d set her wallet down.

Oh, I can see where this is going.

The card was sort of half under the big rack on one side of the aisle that has all the candy on it. I realized that if I took a step forward to put my stuff on the belt then I would almost naturally step right on top of her card. So, while she chatted and took her sweet time, talking about how great this turkey she was buying looked and how this spice was gonna go great with that spice and her daughter was just gonna love this boxed stuffing, I took a step forward, put my foot on her card, leaned forward to grab a divider for the belt, and scooted her card completely under the rack.

She’ll never find it.

The gap was maybe half an inch at best, so unless someone got down and pressed their face to the floor to look under it, you couldn’t tell the card was under there. She goes to pay and oh no, she can’t find her card! After a few minutes of digging around in her purse and checking her pockets, she finally tells the cashier that she must have left her card at home and can they please hold onto the groceries until she can come back to pay for them.

Oh, it’s going to take a lot longer than that.

It’ll only take her a few minutes. The cashier puts her cart off to the side, Tee leaves, I buy my stuff, and I finally head home. For the next hour I forced myself to stay awake and listen through the wall as she yells at her daughter over the phone, saying that Thanksgiving is ruined, she can’t find her card, can someone help her pay for the groceries, the turkey is gonna go bad if it just sits in that cart at the store all day, etc.

Why does she only have one card?

When I woke up later that day I could still hear her ranting and yelling, this time to her daughter, who was there in person now. I don’t know what Tee ended up doing but I asked the cashier the next time I saw her and she told me that Tee never came back for her groceries, so I effectively ruined her Thanksgiving.

At least her talking would have been funny this time.

I know this because she complained very loudly about it for the next month to all the other neighbors.

That is just too funny. While it is also kind of mean, I can totally see why they did it.

Yeah, you never know what you’ll get.

She clearly has mental health issues.

I would rather lose a card than cash.

This may be the case.

Sometimes it is the simple revenge that is the most satisfying.

