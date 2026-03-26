His School Had A Strict Rule That Students Had To Go Straight In If Walking On The Sidewalk, So He Walked In The Road When He Had To Go To An Appointment, Being Less Safe But Following The Rules

Schools always make rules that are designed to keep students as safe as possible at all times.

What would you do if your school said that any student walking on a specific sidewalk had to go straight to school and that is it, but you had an orthodontist appointment that required you to take a detour?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so he walked on the curb so that the crossing guard wouldn’t get him in trouble.

“If you walk on this sidewalk you’re no allowed to go anywhere but straight to the school” My school had a rule that if you were walking along either of the sidewalks next to the school you were not allowed to go even one block over to main street and you had to stay on the school’s campus until the day was over.

I’m sure the rule was there to keep kids safe.

The crossing guards were very strict about this rule, but one day I needed to challenge it. I had an orthodontist appointment that morning, which had already been cleared with the school and my morning teachers, but I knew the crossing guard would give me trouble regardless.

He isn’t breaking any rules.

As I approached the school from the bus stop, I was walking in the street, right next to the curb, because that way I wouldn’t be on the sidewalk. When I reached the crossing guard she tried to scold me for not being on the sidewalk but I explained why I was not and she got a little chuckle out of it and figured I wasn’t lying about my intentions, and let me go on my way, but was sure to add that I had to do so on the sidewalk.

Rules are important, especially for kids, but it needs to be understood that there has to be some exceptions to the rules. It would have been safer for him to be on the sidewalk.

One commenter pointed out that this rule wasn’t technically legal, check it out.

Surely the crossing guard can make an exception to the rule.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.