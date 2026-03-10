HOA Tries To Convince Homeowner Who Is Not Part Of The HOA To Follow Their Rules, But The Homeowner Refuses

Imagine owning a home that is not part of an HOA, but some of your neighbors’ homes are part of an HOA. Would you agree to follow the HOA rules, or would you point out that you don’t have to because you’re not part of the HOA?

HOA in my neighborhood tells me I’m subject to rules even though I’m not in HOA? Essentially in my neighborhood there are a few houses in the HOA and the majority out. The HOA keeps mailing those not in the HOA ‘friendly reminders’ about the rules. I emailed them and told them that we are not part of the HOA and to stop sending us letters.

They told me that even though I’m not part of the HOA, the owner before me agreed to the rules so I still have to follow them.

I think it’s a crock of nonsense but they are townhouses so I don’t know if there’s a stupid nonsense law I’m missing.

Copy pasted the email below.

“You are correct. [your address] is not part of the HOA. Still, there are rules that apply to [your address], as found in the Townhome Rules document. The letter I sent was to every homeowner of this community and not just you. Consistency Across Separate HOAs To provide context, in 2018, the HOA, by agreement with the Summerhaven Condominiums, crafted the rules and regulations (CC&Rs) to mirror the Condominium Rules and Regulations contained in the Public Offering Statement. This was so the elements of the Development and Community are consistent despite the separation of the two HOA’s. By mirroring the Condominium Rules and Regulations found in the Public Offering Statement, both the Development and the Community benefit from standardized guidelines, supporting coherence and stability for all residents.

[Previous owner] accepted these restated rules and regulations as applicable to his property – now yours – at [your address]. Impact of Rule Deviations on the Community Any deviation from the established rules and regulations has a direct impact on every homeowner within the community. Such actions can and will undermine the collective integrity and core values that have been set to maintain harmony and consistency throughout the neighborhood. These impacts are both widespread and may be quite significant, definitely affecting every property—your home included. Adhering to the guidelines, it ensures the preservation of values, standards, and the continued well-being of the entire community. Attached are the Townhome Rules that pertain to the condominiums of which [your home] is a part. Also, see attached, [law firm she uses to bully people] general letter, sent to every property owner on August 25, 2020, in the same manner you received my letter of 10/7/25. [Neighbor] was one of the first residents of this community and has extensive knowledge of the history of the property, and it might be prudent to speak with her to shed more clarity if you wish. Amy is most supportive. I trust this is helpful. Sincerely [Nosy old lady]”

The lawyers letter states that the association dissolved but there were rules stated in the dissolution letter. The lawyer’s letter also states that the letter isn’t reflective of their full rights or legal remedies, but they’ll pursue these if need be. Is this a crock of nonsense? I’m considering going to everyone not in the HOA and signing a new series of “rules”, which essentially boils down to “mind your own business and do not mail your neighbors unless there is legitimate reason”. Location: Washington

I don’t know how an HOA could think they have authority over owners who are not part of the HOA. They don’t.

