Homeowner Was Forced To Hand Shovel A Shared Driveway Because A Truck Driving Neighbor Refused To Contribute, So He Confronted The Neighbor And Insisted On Speaking To His Landlord

Shared driveways come with shared responsibility, or at least they’re supposed to.

One homeowner spent much of the winter hand-shoveling snow because a selfish, truck-driving neighbor refused to cooperate.

So when the homeowner realized this neighbor was only a renter, he realized this gave him some leverage.

Keep reading for the full story.

Petty revenge on my jerk of a neighbor I bought my first house last winter and moved into it last March, so I’ve been here just over a year. This house shares a private drive with several other houses. The residents of our private driveway would collectively pay for snow removal, but this year the company that provided that service has stopped.

One particular neighbor is to blame for this.

The reason they will no longer service our private drive is the jerk neighbor would park his truck in a way that made it impossible for them to remove the snow without hand shoveling. This meant this winter we had to hand shovel the private drive ourselves.

Three times this winter, myself and all of my neighbors (including a 75+ year old man who has no business being outside shoveling snow) hand shoveled the entire private drive, all except for jerk, that is. On one occasion, right as we finished shoveling, jerk drove out the freshly shoveled driveway without even looking at us.

His choice of vehicle has seemed to shield him from most of the burden.

As I understand it, jerk doesn’t care about snow removal because he has a truck. According to him, his truck can get over snow fine, so he shouldn’t have to pay for snow removal.

This guy is a jerk in many other ways too.

Another thing that really irks me about this jerk is he apparently bullies the elderly neighbor on our private drive. Earlier this week, I cut the grass and took the yard waste to the end of the driveway and dumped it six feet from the curb where the city comes to collect it. Last night I’m taking out the recycling and jerk is at the end of the driveway in his truck. He says hello and then asks me, going forward, to move my yard waste 100 feet further away from the driveway because it’s killing HIS grass.

The homeowner confronts him, but the neighbor continues to be difficult.

I say the grass died there because the city took two months to come and collect it last time. He says he moved it for me this time, and it’s then that I notice that my pile of yard waste was moved an extra 100 feet further away. You see, I’m not always the best at dealing with spur-of-the-moment confrontation. I walked away at that point.

But this homeowner wasn’t going down without a fight.

I was livid, I felt like a coiled spring ready to snap, but I thought for a minute, calmed down, and made a plan. I got home and told my GF to start the car and pick me up at the end of the driveway (we were on our way out). I had more to say to jerk. I walk back to the end of the driveway where jerk is still waiting.

That’s when the homeowner lets him know exactly how it’s gonna go down.

I say, “I’m going to leave the yard waste there because that is where the city comes to collect it,” as I point to the spot where I initially left it. I continue, “If there is a problem with that, you can have the owner of the house contact me.” He immediately goes, “I’m the owner,” and I cut him off with, “As I understand it, you’re a renter, is that correct?” He nods his head.

That’s when this homeowner really starts exploiting their leverage.

I say, “That’s fine, just have the owner contact me about anything. I actually need to talk to the owner about snow removal, so it would be great to talk to him,” as I start walking away. He says, “Wait, just talk to me.” And I go, “No thanks, I’m only interested in talking to the owner.” At that point, my GF made it to the end of the driveway and picked me up, and we drove off. At this point, I felt vindicated.

This neighbor’s attitude changed fast!

What did Reddit think?

This user suspects this guy is already on thin ice with the owner.

This user suggests an even pettier revenge plot.

If the neighbor doesn’t learn his lesson this time, this commenter already has another idea for future revenge.

This commenter is surprised the landlord hasn’t been contacted already.

For a renter, this neighbor sure had a lot of audacity.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.