Homeowners Are Furious At Neighbor Who Keeps Driving In Their Grass, But The Police And HOA Aren’t Very Helpful

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood, and your next door neighbor keeps driving in your grass as she enters and exits her driveway. Would this bother you?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and she’s furious at the neighbor! She’s also not sure what else she can try to do to get the neighbor to stop.

Keep reading to see what she’s tried so far.

Driving in my yard I have a neighbor who moved in early 2024. My side yard is next to an alleyway, and her driveway connects to the alleyway. In October, my husband and I started noticing tire marks in our grass. We eventually put up reflector poles.

The neighbor admitted to being guilty.

Come November, one evening the neighbor drove through our yard and purposively ran over all right reflector poles. I spoke with her that evening. She called me a stupid witch Told me to call the builder. Also laughed at me and said “you thought these reflectors were going to stop me”? I contacted the police to just document the verbal altercation.

The HOA wasn’t helpful.

I contacted HOA, who basically said not their problem. December rolled around and the neighbor was still backing up into our yard. I contacted the police again, and they came out to speak to her. Her behavior stopped for two weeks, and it has since continued.

She’s not sure what else to do.

I sent another email to HOA basically asking for a solution, and I have been ignored for a week now. How would you all handle this? I do live in a neighborhood, so there are plenty of HOA rules on what I can’t put in my side yard. Unfortunately.

That neighbor sounds out of control! I’d probably keep calling the police.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion to hire a lawyer.

Blocking the neighbor from being able to enter the yard might work.

One person thinks the neighbor sounds crazy.

There might be an easy way to get revenge.

Some neighbors can be really annoying!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.