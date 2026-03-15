Homeowners Got Tired Of Dealing With The People At The Bus Station Across The Street, So They Parked Their Cars In Front Of Their Property To Make The Bus Drivers’ Jobs More Complicated

If you happen to live by a business, you have to be in tune with each other’s needs as far as making that neighborly relationship work.

Because when things go south, it can get pretty ugly.

A person wrote the story below and told readers about what happened when the owners of a bus station decided they didn’t want to play by the established rules anymore.

Check out what happened.

One good turn deserves another. Or in this case, prevents one… “This is an ongoing story. My friends live in a house that is in front of a bus depot – entrance one side, exit the other. For years, with permission of the owner, they parked their cars beside the house, along a wide part of the exit for the depot. It was convenient and friendly relations meant my friends did not complain when diesel engines fired up in the early hours to warm up outside their bedroom windows!

There were about to be some big changes.

A couple of decades later, the business is taken over by a national chain – and with that come a number of changes: new, tall fences that obstruct views, gates on the entrance and exit, more busses stored that require more maneuvering, and more young, inexperienced drivers. When moving busses they regularly clipped a fence post moving them from the exit to the entrance of the depot… the road was narrow with a big hedge on the other side, it was not a task to perform carelessly. After a couple of broken fences, eventually the wooden post was replaced with a sturdy reinforced concrete equivalent, and the drivers stopped hitting it in a hurry. Another change that came down the pipe shortly after, the owners required my friends to stop parking on the depot grounds.

Hmmm…

They wanted the space for their own staff. After asking if there was other space that would be acceptable, they were told in no uncertain terms that the cars were not to be on the property at all, under any circumstances. Cue malicious compliance, and with it the dawning realization for management that there was a reason the previous owner had been so accommodating … because now they parked their cars outside the front of the house instead. As the law does not allow parking on the sidewalk, they must be parked on the road proper, so they absolutely block about half the narrow road. Consequently, the long busses could no longer pull out from the exit and turn across the house without hitting the cars.

This was turning into a big headache.

If they needed to go on a route in that direction, or just pull a bus around to the entrance, they now have to turn the other way and drive a couple of miles around country lanes instead. The impact was felt immediately. The depot’s managers called the police to complain about the obstruction: the police not only confirmed that the cars are parked legally, but that they must not obstruct the sidewalk, so they could not be parked closer in. Management also petitioned the local council to have that part of the road designated for no-parking, but that has so been fought off successfully.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is yet another example of why it pays to be a good neighbor!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.