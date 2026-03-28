Homeowner’s Neighbor Threatened Legal Action Over A Pond Crossing The Property Line, So He Moved The Dirt And Built A Ten Foot Wall Of Malicious Compliance

Good fences make good neighbors, but dirt works too.

So when a landowner complied with his neighbor’s demand to shift a pond off their property, he used the leftover soil to build a boundary neither of them would forget.

Keep reading for the full story!

Want me to move my pond over? Ok. Years ago, I bought 4 acres and a house out in the country. The neighbor in this story has about 6 acres. The people I had bought the property from put in a small pond several years before.

There was one big issue with this pond.

When they did, part of the raised ground surrounding the water went over the neighbor’s property line by maybe 5 to 10 feet. I didn’t know about the property line issue when I bought the place.

That’s when the neighbors decided to throw a fit at the most inconvenient time.

About a year after I moved in, my neighbors decided to have a fit about the property line. They claimed the previous owners had promised to move the raised area. If I didn’t move it, they would, plus they would take me to court about it.

When they threatened legal action, the homeowner was forced to take action.

After going back and forth about it, with them threatening lawyers and coming to my work to argue about it, I told them I would move it. So I contacted a guy with a small bulldozer.

The homeowner instructed him on the needed changes.

I told him that I wanted him to reshape the pond. It was summertime by then, and the pond had mostly dried out as it was shallow. I wanted it deeper and to move the dirt on the neighbor’s side inward by a few feet.

But the homeowner still had a few tricks up their sleeve.

Now for the malicious compliance. Making the pond deeper and moving the dirt wall meant I now had a lot of extra dirt that needed to go somewhere.

So the homeowner instructed this dirt be placed somewhere very specific.

I told him, pile that dirt up along the neighbor’s property line as long and as high as you can make it so that it blocks the view between our two properties. Which he did. The new dirt wall between my neighbor and me stretches from the pond to most of the way down the property line and is about 10 feet tall.

The neighbor could hardly believe his eyes, but his hands were tied.

My neighbor was ticked, but there wasn’t anything he could do. There’s a ruling that says no structures on the property line, but dirt isn’t a structure. He tried to get the local neighborhood board involved.

But the homeowner had already won.

But I just ignored their letter offering to move the dirt for free, as they didn’t have a case and I liked having the dirt wall between us.

Now this is malicious compliance done right.

What did Reddit think?

This issue should have been sorted out before the property was even purchased.

This commenter hopes for an even more malicious ending.

This neighbor was never serious about a good relationship with the other homeowners.

This story couldn’t have ended any better!

The neighbor needed the pond moved, so that’s exactly what this landowner did — just not how he expected.

Now they’ve got a ten-foot reminder to be careful who you threaten.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.