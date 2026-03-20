HR Employee Was Offered A Team Leader Promotion After Only Three Years On The Job, So She Braced Herself To Manage Troublemaking Coworkers With More Experience Than Her

Climbing the ladder at work can be exciting, but it can also come with a few awkward rungs along the way.

So when one HR employee was offered a team leader job overseeing colleagues with more experience, including a few known troublemakers, she couldn’t shake the feeling that some of them already had it out for her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for accepting a job which many of my colleagues have been seeking I’ve recently received an opportunity to be a Team Leader, which is, in my opinion, the most desirable position in my current line of work. Being an HR representative and serving 15 different clients, with employment wallets well over the thousands, I strongly believe that I’ve been around long enough to say that I know my job very well.

This does put her in a bit of a tough spot with her coworkers.

That said, some of my colleagues have been here much longer than I have. In fact, I’ve only been in my position for 3 years, whereas a good friend of mine has been for 7 years.

She worries this might create an uncomfortable dynamic.

What I fear the most is being the supervisor for people who have more experience than me, when I know very well that they are problematic employees. I can already feel them staring daggers at me.

She’s prepared to make the most of it, and thinks she may be able to change her coworkers’ minds.

My personal opinion on this one is that she should not care what other people think and should instead show them that she can be an excellent, reasonable, understanding, and accommodating team leader. That way she will earn their respect in a professional way and maybe even teach them a thing or two along the way.

She should feel happy about her promotion, not worried about what others might think.

What did Reddit think?

This promotion was no accident, so she shouldn’t be treating it like one.

Seniority doesn’t always equal being the best person for the job.

Promotions aren’t just given; they’re earned.

Maybe this employee is looking into things a bit too hard.

She’d earned the leadership role, now she just has to grow into it.

Maybe the best way to silence her doubters is simply doing the job well.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.