Husband Calls Wife an Idiot for Wanting to Quit $150K Caregiver Role, but She Says Six Years of Dementia Care Has Left Her Burned Out

She’s been caring for her mother-in-law for six years, and getting paid extremely well to do it.

What started as manageable companion care slowly turned into an emotionally draining, repetitive routine as dementia progressed.

Now, despite the six-figure salary, she wants out…and her husband thinks she’s crazy for even considering it.

My husband thinks I am an idiot for not wanting to be my MIL’s caregiver for a six figure salary. AITAH? As per title, I care for my MIL, the family pays me but after six years I am done. I told my husband and he thinks I am an idiot for throwing away little over 150k a year mostly being a companion. It is easy work, but god is it boring.

Boring doesn’t feel so bad for that price tag.

At first it was fine since his mother could still communicate. Now with her dementia she can communicate but it is the same story on a loop. She wants to watch the same shows, or go to the same places.

Hmmm…

Granted she trusts me, but I am reaching a breaking point. I get his point i did not make that much at my old job… But It was more fulfilling and dynamic.

Fair.

Him and his family have this thing about keeping the money in the famil​y yet none of them actually want to do the actual work. I just feel off being called an idiot for not wanting to chase the money. AITA?

While her husband sees a rare, high-paying opportunity being thrown away, she feels trapped in a role that’s draining her mentally and offering no growth or purpose. Redditors were on OP’s side and had concerns for her emotional wellbeing.

This person says enough is enough.

This person can relate.

And this person says caregiver burnout is very real.

Turns out even a $150K paycheck can’t pay enough to silence burnout.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.