“I Had Enough”: Woman Reaches Breaking Point After Male Coworkers Won’t Stop Bothering Her

Workplace behavior should always feel respectful and professional.

The following story involves a young woman ranting about her male coworkers who kept bothering and startling her while she was working.

They would pull her hair, make inappropriate jokes, and scare her by sneaking up behind her.

Although they treated it like a joke, it left her feeling frustrated and unable to relax during her shift.

Do you have coworkers like this? Read the full story below for all the details.

working with mostly men is the worst. There are lots of things that happen at my workplace. I work at a car dealership. These things with my coworkers are not terribly awful. But they are constant annoyances. I am wondering why people think these are normal or necessary ways to act. The men here are actually insufferable.

This young woman gets teased and mocked by her male colleagues.

The old bald men pull my (20F) hair. They make jokes about being my boyfriend. They talk to me while I am on the phone with customers. There are a multitude of other things. These would be acceptable if they did not happen and if they were not preferred. But the one thing that irks my nerves the most is when they scare me. I work in my own little office from 4 to 6. That is when the other ladies go home for the day.

They would scare her while she’s inside an open office.

It is an open office. I am facing the computer, obviously. Around this time, it is super slow. So I am on my phone most of the time. The men here think it is an absolutely hilarious joke to come up right behind my ear. They yell, “Get off your phone,” or “Boo!” They tap on me and make me jump. That is an involuntary reaction. Then they get a kick out of it. That is their intention.

She hates that they do that to her, and she couldn’t fight back.

It angers me that they get that reaction. I cannot help it. It genuinely makes me want to turn around and sock them or kick them in the nuts. But I cannot, so then, I just get pent-up anger. I cannot shake it. I do not know why. Anyway, most of you will probably say that it is not a big deal or get over it. I agree, but I cannot.

Oh no! It sounds like her coworkers were acting like naughty little boys.

This is the kind of behavior that would get old really fast in any workplace.

What they see as harmless jokes clearly cross personal boundaries and make it hard for OP to feel comfortable.

It’s understandable why she feels frustrated when it keeps happening over and over again.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Some people never grow up, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s some solid advice.

If the joke only makes one person laugh, it’s probably not that funny.

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