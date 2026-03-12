Husband Kept Ignoring His Wife’s Boundary And “Tasering” Her For Years, So She Finally Called Him Out In Front Of His Entire Family

This woman has had one very specific boundary for years: do NOT jab her in the ribs.

It’s not playful to her, it’s a huge trigger that instantly makes her furious and upset. Despite countless calm requests, arguments, and explanations, her husband kept doing it anyway—then blamed her for “overreacting.”

So when he did it yet again at a packed family dinner, she didn’t stay quiet this time…she called him out loud enough for others to hear.

AITAH for publicly embarrassing my husband? I don’t know what everyone else calls this but where I’m from when you quickly jab/poke someone in the ribs it’s called “tasering.” I have always hated being tasered with a passion, it makes me jump, it’s uncomfortable, I have just always vehemently hated it. Over the years my husband would do it to me and in the beginning I would gently tell him I don’t like it and that it upsets me. He kept doing it so what I said graduated to I hate it, stop, I hate when you do that etc and it always causes a fight.

So scary.

He continues to do it. Not frequently but at least a few times a month. Now in addition to being mad because I’ve always hated it, I’m additionally angry that he knows how much I hate it and still chooses to do it. I know it may be irrational but it makes me so furious I start to tear up from anger over it.

Especially when it’s a trigger!

Every single time he does it I get angry, tell him once again that I f****** hate it, and he gets mad at me for being mad. “You can’t take a joke,” “I’m just flirting,” “I’m being playful why can’t you just be playful,” “you’re always so dramatic about this.” I’ve told him repetitively that I’m fine being tickled in the ribs, but I cannot stand being tased and the fact that he gets mad at me for being angry when he knowingly is doing something I hate is absurd.

Fair.

Two days ago I was getting ready for a family dinner out (his side of the family) and he tased me. I got angry, he got angry that I was angry about it. I let it go because we were about 5 min from leaving. Then at the restaurant at a long table of about 12 of his family members he tased me again. I told him (not yelling but very firmly and loud enough for some to hear) “You know how much I hate when you do that. I have been asking you to stop for years. I keep telling you over and over how much I hate it and you won’t stop. It always makes me angry, why do you keep doing it?”

LIKE PLEASE STOP.

He was visibly embarrassed and replied “Well I do it because you always have a reaction.” On the car ride back home he lost his sh*t at me about how much I embarrassed him in front of his family. Now, I did intentionally say it loud enough so some people would hear because at this point I am so over not being listened to about this.

Of course.

His siblings and cousins heard but we all went back to dinner without further issue. Two days later he’s still furious for being publicly embarrassed, but I’m still angry because why do I have to keep saying the same thing over and over again? AITAH?

While some said public call-outs can escalate conflict, the overwhelming consensus was that after years of being dismissed privately, it’s not surprising she finally made the problem visible.

This person says this is borderline abusive.

This person says it’s pretty sad.

And this person has some concerning questions.

If a “joke” only works because someone’s begging you to stop, the real embarrassment isn’t the call-out—it’s the behavior.

