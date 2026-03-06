Husband Refuses To Take Wife To The ER During A Scary Medical Episode, And Now She’s Questioning Their Entire 10-Year Marriage

She always knew her husband wasn’t exactly the romantic, affectionate type, but she believed he loved her in his own way.

He was a devoted father, steady provider, and someone she’d built a decade-long life with. But when a serious health flare-up sent her toward the emergency room, his reaction didn’t just disappoint her…it completely changed how she saw him.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for wanting a divorce over my husband not going to the hospital with me? Context: I (32f) am married to let’s call him Frank (32m) and have been for 4 years. We’ve been together for 10. Frank hasn’t always been the lovey dovey, show affection, rom com kinda guy but he does love our 5 kids and says he loves me also. (Kids are a yours mine & ours situation but we don’t look at it like that). He protects the girls and is soft to them and teaches our son how to love his sisters and mom properly. He’s stern yet comforting to the kids, not so much to me but I’ve gotten used to his “love language” over the years.

Good old Frank.

I have a series of health conditions from a pacemaker down to feminine problems etc etc. when one flared up a couple days ago I had to go to the ER go get it looked at and I had another pacemaker episode in the hospital as well. Very scary stuff but all in all I’m okay. The thing is, Frank REFUSED TO GO and made me wait 4 hours before handing me the keys to drive myself. I was in there completely alone and going through it by myself. He stuck me with the kids while he ran his few errands and kept telling me “I’ll be just a few more minutes” “let me run and do this real quick, it’ll take 15 mins” and really it was 4 HOURS LATER!

Yikes.

Finally I had enough and made him cough up the keys and drove myself. I had friends willing to watch the kids so he could go with me, but he kept making excuses. We had one vehicle at the time (mine was in the shop) so I couldn’t just take another one and go, and he refused to take me or even sit with me in the hospital. He was “too busy & it was probably nothing anyway.”

Wow.

Now I’m looking at everything and I see all the red flags I missed or was too blindly “in love” to see and seriously questioning my whole 10 year relationship. It may seem so small but to me that’s a big deal. The days following since, he hasn’t even shown he cares and it’s like a switch flipped and he’s not the man I married or fell in love with. He doesn’t kiss me goodbye on his way to work, doesn’t kiss me when he gets home, and we are constantly in separate rooms away from each other. I try to make a date night and he only wants to go to dinner because he doesn’t wanna do anything or he wants to take the kids with us to avoid it just being him and I.

Doesn’t sound very romantic.

Like I said he’s a great dad, but I’m learning a new side to him and I’m not a fan. Seems like he really just doesn’t wanna be around me anymore not matter how hard I’ve tried to “fix” what he says is wrong. So AITAH for wanting a divorce because my husband refused to take me to the hospital? And everything that’s transpired since?

As the distance between them grows, Redditors are weighing in on whether this is a breaking point or something that could still be repaired.

This person is blown away (in a bad way).

This person says he is NOT a good partner.

And this person really puts it into perspective.

When someone won’t show up in your scariest moment, it’s hard not to question if they’ll ever truly show up at all.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.