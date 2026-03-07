March 7, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘I think she’s loving the mom life.’ – A Cat Only Had One Baby In Her Litter, So Her Owner Is Showing How She’s Raising Her Kitten

by Matthew Gilligan

cat with her kitten

TikTok/@gabrielle.nervesa

This is the heartwarming story you need to see today!

A woman named Gabrielle took to TikTok and showed folks how her cat is raising a kitten of her own.

cat with her kitten

TikTok/@gabrielle.nervesa

The text overlay reads, “Keeping my cat’s kitten from her single litter so she can experience being a mom.”

The video shows the cat spending time with her kitten.

cat with her kitten

TikTok/@gabrielle.nervesa

These two are inseparable!

The video’s caption reads, “I think she’s loving the mom life.”

cat and a kitten

TikTok/@gabrielle.nervesa

Check out the video.

@gabrielle.nervesa

I think she’s loving the mom life 😂 #babycat #kittensoftiktok #fyp

♬ Next To Me – Emeli Sandé

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.14.34 PM I think shes loving the mom life. A Cat Only Had One Baby In Her Litter, So Her Owner Is Showing How Shes Raising Her Kitten

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.14.45 PM I think shes loving the mom life. A Cat Only Had One Baby In Her Litter, So Her Owner Is Showing How Shes Raising Her Kitten

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.15.07 PM I think shes loving the mom life. A Cat Only Had One Baby In Her Litter, So Her Owner Is Showing How Shes Raising Her Kitten

This mother and kitten are inseparable!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter