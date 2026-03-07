‘I think she’s loving the mom life.’ – A Cat Only Had One Baby In Her Litter, So Her Owner Is Showing How She’s Raising Her Kitten

This is the heartwarming story you need to see today!

A woman named Gabrielle took to TikTok and showed folks how her cat is raising a kitten of her own.

The text overlay reads, “Keeping my cat’s kitten from her single litter so she can experience being a mom.”

The video shows the cat spending time with her kitten.

These two are inseparable!

The video’s caption reads, “I think she’s loving the mom life.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This mother and kitten are inseparable!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!