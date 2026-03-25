It Is Unconscionable To Abandon A Dog, So When She Found An Abandoned Pup At The Train Station, This TikToker Knew They Had To Take Her In

It is downright evil to tie a dog up and abandon it out of convenience (or any other reason). The fear that the dog must feel is enormous.

When a TikToker found a cute dog tied up and abandoned at the train station, she knew she had to step in.

She recorded the dog as it was tied up, and it looked absolutely terrified. She added the caption, “To the person who abandoned this dog – with his Bulgarian passport – at Gara de Nord train station in Bucharest: If you see this TikTok, know that your dog is safe now!”

Thank goodness that this woman found the dog.

The puppy is whining and crying until she picks it up, and then it seems so happy.

In the description of the video, she writes the same thing as the caption, but she ends it with, “Shame on you!”

I agree with her. There is no reason for this!

As the video continues, she shows her new dog relaxing on the couch and then playing with her other dog.

It is really good to see that this dog has a real home now.

Hopefully, people will watch the video and realize just how awful it is to abandon an animal like this.

If you can’t take care of it anymore, at least put in the effort to ensure it goes to another good home.

Check out the video for yourself to see just how happy the dog was to be found.

Everyone in the comments is so happy to see the dog got adopted.

This person is ready to go after the one who abandoned it.

Yup, this is her dog now.

Here is an update from the TikToker about what happened.

Never abandon your dog; it is inexcusable.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!