IT Technician Drove An Hour To Fix A Steel Mill Workstation That “Stopped Working,” But He Found Out That It Had Been Melted By A Blow Torch

Some tech problems aren’t obvious without some digging, but others are clear the moment you walk in the room.

So, what would you do if a major client called, saying a workstation “just stopped working,” but refused to give details because they were trying to hide the damage they caused from their managers? Would you include all details in your final report? Or would you leave out the part that makes them look bad?

In the following story, one tech employee faces this situation and is told to leave out the details. Here’s what happened.

The workstation that doesn’t work I worked as the tech monkey at a PC shop, and one of our clients (by virtue of my boss having a myriad of strategically placed cousins) was a large steel mill. Normally, they’d just order complete PCs or various bits of networking gear from us, and they usually had enough competence to manage their own affairs. One day was a bit different. We’d received a phone call that one of their workstations was no longer working, but the details were extremely vague. The caller couldn’t explain what the fault detail was, just that the workstation no longer works and that it cannot be seen on the network.

They were not very forthcoming with details.

They wanted someone (i.e., me) to go on-site and fix the issue. I was the sole tech person at the store at the time, and the client was located on the other side of the city, so it was an hour’s drive away. Frustrating, but they were an important customer, and so I had to go. I packed an assortment of tools and spare parts, as I could only speculate what the problem was. I was hoping it was something as simple as a disconnected coaxial network cable, but usually they were competent enough to resolve such issues themselves. So, I arrive on-site, start asking questions about where the workstation was, and I am directed to a grimy, crusty office within one of the smelting factories.

Then, he saw the workbench.

There’s a metal bench against the wall and there’s a pile of… well, I guess metal, melted plastic, and other unidentifiable molten bits sitting on the bench. The wall behind this has serious burn marks. Well, now I know why the workstation no longer works… It’s now a pile of slag. But how the heck did this happen? Did the computer spontaneously burst into flames? I ask some more questions and finally get the answer – for reasons that weren’t made clear to me, somebody on the other side of that office wall decided that cutting through the wall with a blow torch was the order of the day.

They didn’t want the managers to know what really happened.

Apparently, they had assumed the office was vacant and empty and didn’t count on a PC sitting on the bench. So, the PC went up in flames. I have no clue if they cut through power cables or anything else important, but the wall was quite toasty. They were happy for me to replace the workstation with a new one, but they were being all vague and cagey about it because they didn’t want their managers to find out what had actually happened. They just wanted me to write up the workstation as dead and not worth fixing, and as it was out of warranty, they were fine with ordering a new replacement. I guess enough money changed hands, as my boss was fine with me withholding certain details from the report that I had to fill out.

Wow! That’s actually kind of funny.

Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This reader finds it funny that customers try to sneak around.

Here’s a dad joke.

For this reader, it’s all about safety.

According to this comment, you can tell within one second if the vagueness is intentional.

Bet they won’t do that again!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.