‘Just another day of being a boxer owner.’ – A Dog Tricked A Woman Into Getting Up So She Could Steal Her Seat

Whoever said that dogs aren’t smart animals needs to watch this video immediately!

A dog named Poppy showed the world how clever she was in a TikTok video that went viral in a big way.

The dog went to the front door to let the folks in the room know that she needed to go outside to go to the bathroom.

Her owner then got up and walked to the door to let Poppy out.

Poppy then suddenly walked away from the front door and stole her owner’s seat on the couch.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: The dog pretends she needs a wee so she can steal my mum’s warm spot on the sofa.”

The caption reads, “Just another day of being a boxer owner.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

That is one very clever pooch!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!