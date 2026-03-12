March 12, 2026 at 4:47 pm

‘Just another day of being a boxer owner.’ – A Dog Tricked A Woman Into Getting Up So She Could Steal Her Seat

by Matthew Gilligan

Whoever said that dogs aren’t smart animals needs to watch this video immediately!

A dog named Poppy showed the world how clever she was in a TikTok video that went viral in a big way.

The dog went to the front door to let the folks in the room know that she needed to go outside to go to the bathroom.

Her owner then got up and walked to the door to let Poppy out.

Poppy then suddenly walked away from the front door and stole her owner’s seat on the couch.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: The dog pretends she needs a wee so she can steal my mum’s warm spot on the sofa.”

The caption reads, “Just another day of being a boxer owner.”

Here’s the video.

Just another day of being a boxer owner 🤣 #boxer #boxerlife #boxerdog #funny #fyp

♬ original sound – Poppy the Boxer 🐶🖤

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

That is one very clever pooch!

