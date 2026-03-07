Kid Tries To Get Hired By A Random YouTuber Online, So Older Sibling Blocks Him And Sparks A Family Meltdown

A teen was minding their own business when their 10-year-old brother suddenly decided he wanted to apply for an online editing job with a YouTuber.

Alarmed by the idea of a child working for a stranger on the internet, they shut it down fast, which quickly turned into a chaotic standoff involving computer passwords, sneaky attempts, and eventually tears.

AITA for telling my 10 year old brother to not get hired by a YouTuber So I was watching a show in my room when my 10 year old brother (let’s call him David) walks into my room and asks for help I ask “what are you trying to do?” He says “a YouTuber I like is asking for editors and I want to try to be one” (not his words) now I said no to that and told him to get out my room. He left and I went back to watching my show. He came back not even 10 minutes later right after the main characters in my show just defeated the main villain.

So anyway he came back with his IPad with my mom on FaceTime with him my mom asked about school stuff but after she asked about MY COMPUTER PASSWORD so I told her and my brother went over to MY COMPUTER. I asked what he was trying to do I said “you know what,” So I took my keyboard out the computer and into my room wall I was out he took my keyboard and started trying to find out what to do for the editing job.

I tried to tell him he shouldn’t take a job from the internet at his age he didn’t listen and continued he got frustrated and just now as I’m writing this he started crying because he doesn’t understand how to use a computer. I just released that I forgot to mention that my mom and sister didn’t want David to get this job anyway. AITA?

Now the sibling is wondering if they handled it too harshly, since the situation ended with a crying kid, even though the rest of the family also didn’t want him pursuing the job. Redditors are split between tone vs. intention.

Stopping a 10-year-old from taking a random internet “job” isn’t the problem…the delivery just needed fewer slammed keyboards.

