Landlord Refuses To Fix Holes In The Backyard Fence, So A Renter Starts Feeding The Animals That Squeeze Through

Imagine renting a property and noticing a big maintenance issue that needs to be fixed. What would you do if your landlord refused to fix it and wouldn’t even allow you to fix it?

In this story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation, but instead of giving up, she finds a creative way to make sure the problem gets resolved.

Won’t fix hole to keep strays away? I’ll feed them My landlord (LL) is a cheap jerk, and won’t fix things when he says he would. Also, LLs brother lives on the property and dislikes animal.

The landlord didn’t care about a problem she pointed out.

We have a few holes in the backyard fence that have been there since I moved in about a year ago. There have been stray cats, they can also jump the fence idc, and had 2 stray pups come through. I told my LL about this and he just shrugged it off. I even offered to rebuild the fence if he got the materials needed, he laughed in my face because “women can put up fences and do manual labor?”

She came up with a way to get the fence fixed.

Anyway, I decided to start feeding the one momma cat and her kittens that chill in the backyard, and lo and behold one of the fence holes has been patched by the LLs brother. I’ll keep feeding the animals until the other hole is fixed though.

That was a creative and simple solution! If the landlord doesn’t care, get the brother to care!

Turning your problem into someone else’s problem is the best way to get it fixed.

