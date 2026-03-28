Late Shift Employee Was Ticketed After Neighbors Complained About Nighttime Equipment Noise, So He Brought In A Heavy Metal Stereo And Cranked The Music To The Max

Sometimes compliance sounds a lot like heavy metal.

So when a store employee was warned after surrounding neighbors filed noise complaints about late-night equipment use, he made sure every decibel afterward was technically allowed.

And for three straight days, everyone got front row tickets to the malicious compliance show.

Keep reading for the full story.

Noise complaints while working midnights at the big box store with orange aprons. Neighbors got a heavy dose of heavy metal 15 odd years ago, I worked midnights in the outside garden department at the store with the orange aprons. There was a condo complex that was built behind the store after the store had been there for many years.

So this limited what late-night employees could do past a certain time.

As a result, there was a rule that we were unable to run lift equipment outside the gate after midnight, or else cops would be called and the store would be ticketed with a noise complaint.

So one night, that’s exactly what happened.

On a couple of busy nights, I found myself outside the gate after midnight, and one of the neighbors called the cops. The store was issued a ticket, and I was given a warning.

Luckily, the cops didn’t seem to care much.

On more occasions, the cops were called while I was working within the outside garden department. The cops couldn’t give a ticket because I was “within” the store. Quite malicious compliance.

So one night, the employee decided, if these neighbors wanted silence, he was about to give them the exact opposite.

I had a kick-*** stereo at home and a CD collection of heavy metal. After one of the invalid noise complaints, I brought in my stereo, cranked it to 11, and loaded up the five-disk tray with Slayer, Cannibal Corpse, Cradle of Filth, Marduk, and Decapitated. I rocked out for the next week.

The neighbors freaked out about this.

Cops were called three straight days. But because my stereo was “within” the store, there was nothing they could do but ask me to turn it down.

Finally, the boss had to step in.

My fun was taken away from me when my store manager told me to stop making enemies. The stereo stayed, but my music was played at a much more respectful level.

Be careful who you mess with.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this request was a bit unreasonable from the start.

Maybe big box stores just don’t belong in residential areas.

The homeowners should have known better here.

The neighbors wanted silence, and he gave them surround sound compliance.

If it’s within the rules, it’s fair game.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.