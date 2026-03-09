Lender Told Struggling Friend To Pay Him Back Before Asking For More Money, So The Friend Called Him Selfish And Started Trash Talking Him To Everyone

Sometimes the hardest word to utter in a friendship is a firm “no.”

When a man refused to lend more money to a friend who still owed him from past loans, he was quickly labeled selfish and distant by the very person who’d leaned on him for years.

AITA for refusing to lend my friend money after they kept avoiding paying me back? So I (24M) have a friend (27M) who I’ve known for years. Over time, he’s asked to borrow money multiple times for different reasons—rent, food, emergencies, etc. At first, I didn’t mind helping because I genuinely care about him.

The problem is, he rarely pays me back on time, and sometimes I have to keep reminding him. There were even a couple of times where he completely ignored me when I asked about it, only to come back later asking for more money like nothing happened. Recently, he asked me again for a pretty large amount.

I told him I couldn’t help this time unless he cleared what he already owed me. He got upset and said I was being selfish and that “real friends help each other no matter what.”

Now he’s been distant and telling mutual friends that I switched up on him when he needed me most. I feel bad because I know he’s going through a tough time, but I also feel like I’m being taken advantage of. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear this friend sees him more like an ATM than anything else.

True friendships are built off more than just familiarity.

When it comes to lending money, you have to follow your own rules, not anyone else’s.

An actual friend would want to repay the money.

Asking to be repaid isn’t selfish at all. In fact, it’s completely reasonable.

