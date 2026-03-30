Little Old Lady Needs Someone To Mow Her Grass For Her, So A Neighbor Steps In To Check Everything Off Her To Do List

Imagine living near a little old lady who needs someone to help her mow her yard. Would you offer to help, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one neighbor offers to help, but he helps in the most malicious way possible. His tactics were sure to annoy the whole neighborhood.

Keep reading for all the details.

Helping old neighbor with her lawn (wholesome) This happened a loooong time ago. My older neighbor, who we’ll call May, was too old to mow. She had a riding mower, but she wasn’t strong enough to turn the steering wheel. Her son was “Freaking done with her” and had completely stopped mowing her grass. He stopped because he wanted a pay of almost 400$ a week to cut the grass and occasionally weed the flower bed. She refused.

It was a really bad situation.

So here she was, a 73 year old woman unable to cut the grass with our old neighbors looming over her shoulder. (Context: They reported anything. Uncut grass, ratty plants, even not filling the flower beds would get a report to the people who privately ran the neighborhood.) She called out for help with flyers, but that idea quickly fell apart when someone robbed her garden shed while doing the work. So she was screwed. The threat of eviction loomed over her head. I witnessed the whole thing.

He did everything on her to do list.

I never really talked to her, so I helped her. She had a list of things to be done. Filling the flower bed? I filled it with dandelions, which quickly took over the whole neighborhood. Every lawn was a sea of yellow. Hiding the garbage cans? Put up a fence with about 6 inches between each board. Technically the cans were behind a fence, but still plainly visible. Mowing the grass? This was the best part. I took the muffler off her lawnmower and ran that damn thing well past 6 or 7 in the afternoon.

He kept it up for the rest of her life.

I did this for 3 years, every summer before she eventually passed. It was so out of the blue, when I went to her house and she was gone, and the house was empty. She left me what she had left, 200$ for everything. The horrible neighbors ended up moving out because of me.

So, this was revenge on the annoying neighbors? It sounds like revenge on the old lady and the whole neighborhood with the noise and the dandelions.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s another story about an annoying neighbor.

Volunteering for someone who likes to bake sounds like a good deal!

My gardener doesn’t charge nearly that much for a month!

I agree.

It’s possible to do a good deed and be malicious at the same time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.