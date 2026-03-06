Man Clocked Something Suspicious About His Top-Performing Coworker’s LinkedIn Profile, And He Noticed She Was Using AI To Appear Younger While Having 20+ Years Of Experience

We’re practically told we need to be superhumans to get and keep a job nowadays.

Turns out what we know about one of my colleagues is AI. Not to sound judgemental but today I have discovered that our top performing account manager is not actually a 1-2 years tenured rookie as she claims. We are told to put posts on LinkedIn regularly and today I saw that in one of her posts, she has the same exact picture, the same pose, the same facial expressions as her profile picture but different attire and background.

I decided to search her name on LinkedIn and I found her other profile detailing a 20 years experiece work history. Turns out she uses AI to edit her pictures and make herself look younger. I have to admit she is very good at it. I find it kind of funny, not gonna tell anyone about it.

