Man Ends 11-Year Relationship After Discovering His Girlfriend Was Cheating With An Unemployed Man, But Then She Starts Demanding That He Keep Paying Her Bills

Some people are so entitled that they act like boundaries don’t exist at all.

So, what would you do if you found out your long-term girlfriend was cheating on you, but still wanted you to pay her bills so she and her new man could get on their feet?

Would you do what she wants so she’ll leave you alone? Or would you let her know that you don’t owe her anything?

In the following story, one man deals with the most entitled ex.. possibly ever.

Here’s what’s going on.

Ex so entitled she thinks I should be paying bills for her and the guy she cheated with. Found out my girlfriend of 11 years was cheating on me with an unemployed dude, of all people. I’m not rich, but I provided her with a good lifestyle. I paid most of her bills, provided a nice place, her nails and hair get done regularly, dates every weekend, and a couple of vacations a year. She got used to that lifestyle and wanted to keep living it despite cheating with a broke dude. She didn’t admit to the cheating. I caught on to it. Once it was clear I was done with her, the entitlement really came out.

First, she tried to blackmail him.

She said because I had family in the area and she didn’t, I should move out, but continue paying the bills to give her and the new guy a chance to get on their feet. She also insisted on keeping my dogs. Then, told me I could only see my own dogs if I asked the new guy. But since they didn’t have any money, I needed to continue paying for food and vet bills. Instead, I kicked her out and kept my dogs. At that point, she was angry. And still felt entitled to my income.

Then, she turned her sights on his job.

After I kicked her out of my place, she claimed she was forced to quit her job because I forced her to relocate. And then she tried to sue me for lost wages. Which didn’t work out in her favor. You’d think she’d stop at this point, but she didn’t. She contacted my work and threatened to sue them, stating, “Your employee’s actions cost me everything,” and tried to insist that they “Settle outside of court with her for $100,000 (she didn’t make that much money).”

Instead, my work filed harassment charges against her.

Next, she moved on to his family.

You’d think she’d stop at that point. But she didn’t. She started messaging every family member of mine that she could find. Told them I cost her everything out of spite just because she moved on with someone else, and that the least they could do is send her money to help her get a place and pay rent.

Now, she’s begging people online.

When that didn’t work, she went online and begged people to send money to her Cash App to help her with a place to live, and claimed it was a domestic violence situation. I don’t understand how she doesn’t understand that any financial support I gave her would end if she cheated on me. We weren’t married. We don’t have kids. I’ve supported her for years. I owe her nothing. I really don’t owe it to her to help her and her new relationship get on their feet and establish themselves. Which seems to shock her.

