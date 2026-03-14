Man Found A Lost Tesla Key Fob, But When He Called Customer Service To Help Return It, They Treated Him Like A Scammer
You don’t expect a prize for doing the right thing.
But you also don’t expect to get a slap on the wrist when trying to.
So what would you do if you were trying to return someone’s belongings, and they treated you like a scammer?
This is exactly what happened to a man when he called Tesla’s customer service and he shares the details.
Keep reading for the full story.
AITA? Karen encounter at Tesla Customer Service
I found a Tesla key fob on a walking trail. No contact info, but there’s a serial number.
Thinking someone is stranded, I call Tesla customer support, tell the guy I’m not a Tesla customer, just found a fob with a serial number, can you help me get it back to them?
The first guy thanks me for helping a Tesla customer, says someone in the Vehicles department can help me out.
I’m on hold for 6 min, but I don’t mind because I’m just on a walk.
A lady who is clearly not a native English speaker answers.
But her response didn’t help, to say the least.
I tell her the situation, and she says really snotty: ‘Absolutely not!”
I’m confused by her reaction, and I tell her three times that I’m not asking for customer information, I’m trying to give her my information.
But she keeps sharply repeating that she can’t give out customer information.
I give her the benefit of the doubt that she’s not stupid or malicious or lazy, this is just a language barrier situation.
So I ask if there’s someone there who speaks English fluently.
But actually talking to her was almost as impossible as living on Mars.
She yells a sarcastic WOW and goes on a tirade I can’t even understand.
When I try to speak, she abruptly puts me on hold.
I didn’t bother waiting, because I figured she’s angry and probably put me on hold for someone coming in the next morning or something.
I’m a little surprised to be dealing with that kind of awful customer service at a prestige brand like Tesla.
I kinda hope someone from Tesla sees this.
They’re trying to get us used to A.I. customer service, I see.
What did Reddit think?
Probably.
Sometimes minding your own business is best.
Probably a better way to handle the situation.
Another reader chimes in.
Some people have strong opinions.
I guess their customer service sounds as good as their truck.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
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