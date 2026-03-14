Man Found A Lost Tesla Key Fob, But When He Called Customer Service To Help Return It, They Treated Him Like A Scammer

You don’t expect a prize for doing the right thing.

But you also don’t expect to get a slap on the wrist when trying to.

So what would you do if you were trying to return someone’s belongings, and they treated you like a scammer?

This is exactly what happened to a man when he called Tesla’s customer service and he shares the details.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA? Karen encounter at Tesla Customer Service I found a Tesla key fob on a walking trail. No contact info, but there’s a serial number. Thinking someone is stranded, I call Tesla customer support, tell the guy I’m not a Tesla customer, just found a fob with a serial number, can you help me get it back to them? The first guy thanks me for helping a Tesla customer, says someone in the Vehicles department can help me out. I’m on hold for 6 min, but I don’t mind because I’m just on a walk. A lady who is clearly not a native English speaker answers.

But her response didn’t help, to say the least.

I tell her the situation, and she says really snotty: ‘Absolutely not!” I’m confused by her reaction, and I tell her three times that I’m not asking for customer information, I’m trying to give her my information. But she keeps sharply repeating that she can’t give out customer information. I give her the benefit of the doubt that she’s not stupid or malicious or lazy, this is just a language barrier situation. So I ask if there’s someone there who speaks English fluently.

But actually talking to her was almost as impossible as living on Mars.

She yells a sarcastic WOW and goes on a tirade I can’t even understand. When I try to speak, she abruptly puts me on hold. I didn’t bother waiting, because I figured she’s angry and probably put me on hold for someone coming in the next morning or something. I’m a little surprised to be dealing with that kind of awful customer service at a prestige brand like Tesla. I kinda hope someone from Tesla sees this.

They’re trying to get us used to A.I. customer service, I see.

What did Reddit think?

Probably.

Sometimes minding your own business is best.

Probably a better way to handle the situation.

Another reader chimes in.

Some people have strong opinions.

I guess their customer service sounds as good as their truck.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.