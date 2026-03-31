Man Offered To Pay For A Babysitter For His Friends’ Kids So They Could Hang Out, But The Couple Took It As An Insult

Some good intentions can be misunderstood.

This man invited his long-term friend and his wife to hang out. He knew money was tight, so he offered to pay for a babysitter. Suffice it to say, the couple took offense.

Read the full story below for the details.

AITA for offering to pay for my friend and his wife to get a babysitter so we could hang out? At face value, this sounds ridiculous, but I think what happened is they felt financially insulted. Like they felt I was looking down on them. I have a close friend I’ll call Rob. I’ve known him since freshman year of high school. I was in his wedding party, I’m close with his parents, and he’s essentially my brother from another mother. I love the guy immensely. His wife, I’ll call Katie, is also a sweetheart. She can be anxious, and she stresses easily depending on the situation, but she loves Rob, and I know she treats him right. So she’s a good woman in my book, genuinely no ill feelings toward her. Rob and Katie have two kids. Two girls. They’ve disappeared from our social circles for a bit, and I know it’s likely because money is tight and they’re exhausted.

This man offered to pay for a babysitter.

After putting out an invite to a hangout at a restaurant with our social circle, Rob gave his typical, “We’ll see, no promises.” So, in response, I said, “If it would help out, I’d be willing to Venmo you money for a babysitter for the girls. That way you and Katie have less to worry about.” Katie apparently got really upset when she saw this (she’s in the same group chat), and I only found out about her being upset when Rob messaged me. I think I embarrassed them when I genuinely wasn’t trying to be a jerk.

He soon realized how wrong he was.

I know I’m wrong because I made an assumption. I had no business suggesting money was the issue, and I think that’s where this came from. I also shouldn’t have asked him that question in a group chat with all of our friends, I should have just direct messaged him. I sent Katie and Rob an apology message, and I told them straight up, “I never meant to cross a boundary or insult or embarrass you. I just miss having you in my life. Please don’t let one mistake on my part ruin our friendship. I’m genuinely sorry.” I haven’t heard back yet, but I’m hoping Rob can get her to understand I didn’t mean anything bad by it and that I genuinely wasn’t trying to alienate them. I’m the kind of guy who will sometimes talk or jump on a topic without thinking, and I feel like this was one of those times. AITA?

The intention was good, but the execution missed the mark.

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

This one makes a good point.

This user understands the couple.

Another reader chimes in.

A valid argument.

And people are calling him out.

Some kind gestures can land the wrong way, especially in a group chat.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons