Man Pauses Post-Hookup Cuddling To Watch Daily Cartoon With His Son, And His Date Storms Out Furious

He thought it was a sweet, harmless routine: one episode of his son’s favorite cartoon every night so they could talk about it together the next morning.

But when he hopped out of bed mid-cuddle to keep the tradition, his hookup didn’t see it as adorable…she saw it as being ditched for cartoons.

AITAH for watching a cartoon instead of cuddling? I am going through a divorce, which might make me automatically the AH. I have been hooking up with someone. We aren’t official, but I thought we were headed towards it. She came over, and I made dinner. We had dinner. We had dessert. It was a wonderful evening. We were cuddling and on the way to drifting off, when I remembered I forgot to watch my show. My son and I watch one episode of his favorite show every day, and in the morning during our breakfast phone call we talk about the show. It’s our thing. I said “shoot, I forgot” and got out of bed.

She asked where I was going, and I said my son and I watch an episode of his favorite show every day. I won’t lie. I kind of expected her to think that was cute. She didn’t. She couldn’t believe I was abandoning her in the middle of a postcoital cuddle.

I said she could come watch the show with me, and then we’ll go back to cuddling. She asked what show it was. I told her, and she was even more annoyed. She said “so you want me to watch cartoons with you? You’d rather watch cartoons than stay in bed with me?”

I said no, and that it was just because of my son. I said it will take less than 30 minutes, and that she should relax in bed, and then I’ll give her a back massage. She said no, got dressed and left. I asked her to stay and promised to make it up to her, but she gave me the bird. It’s been a while since I was on the dating scene, but she’s overreacting, right? It’s not like I wanted to watch cartoons for my own amusement. It’s for my kid. It would have been less than 30 minutes. AITA just for that?

