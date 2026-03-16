Man Took A Parking Spot Shoveled By A Neighbor Because Someone Took His Space, So He Was Greeted By A Raging Note On His Car

Street parking and snowstorms can result in heavy neighborhood drama.

A man from Baltimore came home to find another car parked in the spot he had dug out after the storm, so he took another empty parking spot. He was surprised to find a very irate note on his car the next day.

Read the full story below.

AITA for Parking in This Spot? Is my partner the jerk in this situation? We live in Baltimore City and got about ten inches of snow in the recent storm. We have street parking (unassigned), as well as driveways accessible by alleys. Like all our neighbors, we dug our cars out so we could leave. Our street has been fully plowed for over a week. On Wednesday night, a week and a half after the snow came, my partner came home from work, and someone had parked in the street parking spot he usually parks in, which is right in front of our house. There were several open spots on the street, so he parked in an open street parking spot and went on with his evening. The next morning, he found two very large pieces of cardboard taped to his car. In large capital letters, they said, “JERK MOVE, DIG OUT YOUR OWN SPOT!!!” and “IT’S MESSED UP. WE TOOK 3 DAYS TO DIG OUT. THIS IS A JERK MOVE.”

This woman’s partner responded to the angry note on his car.

My partner wrote back on one of the messages, “I did. And someone parked in it. Grow up. We all spent days digging. Feel free to text me about it instead of leaving passive-aggressive notes. [phone number],” and left it in the open parking spot. Our neighbor ended up texting him, and it has become a heated text exchange. The next morning, the neighbor who had dug out THAT spot was parked in the spot my partner had dug out in front of our house. For additional context, in Baltimore City, it is VERY common for people to leave a chair or something in their parking spot if they want to save it after snow. For example, our neighbor leaves a chair in the spot with a note that she is 75 and requests that no one park in the spot her son dug out for her. My partner would never have parked in her spot or another spot with something “reserving” it (even though that’s a whole other debate, and the city mayor even declared that people couldn’t “reserve” spots during snow).

If it’s a public street, then all is fair.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section are saying.

This user can relate to the story.

Another person finds the story relatable.

This one is chiming in.

A reader calls the neighbor petty.

People are taking his side.

Snow and the cold tend to bring out the worst in neighbors.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.