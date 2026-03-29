Man Uses His Snow Plow To Remove The Snow From The Street In His Neighborhood, But One Neighbor Is Upset Because Now There Is More Snow On The Sidewalks

Imagine living in a place that gets a lot of snow in the winter. Would you be upset if a neighbor took it upon himself to use a snow plow to remove the snow from the road in your neighborhood, or would you be very grateful for his kind gesture?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and they’re pretty upset at the neighbor, claiming plowing the snow is actually creating more work.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for asking the neighborhood plow guy to to stay away from my sidewalk? Earlier this year one of my neighbors acquired a truck with a plow on it. Subsequently, every time it snows he takes it amongst himself to plow the block and our two across the block col-de-sacs. I don’t believe anyone asked him to do it, but I know he is not paid to do it. He’s just a boy playing with his toy.

But the way he plows the snow creates other problems.

Today was the third time he has plowed. Every time he does it he goes up and down the block, clearing way more snow than necessary. All three times, he get so close to the curb it pushes snow up onto the sidewalks which I and any other responsible neighbors have to shovel or re-shovel. Last time I talked to another neighbor and she mentioned that she actually spoke to him last snow storm and she the one that found out that no one asked him to do it, and he wasn’t hired by anyone. That’s how I know that. She asked him.

The joke didn’t land.

Today I actually witnessed him doing it, and now that I knew it was him. I went outside and flagged him down. I explained to him that it was real nice moving all the snow off the road and onto the sidewalk. He must have not understood the joke because he just smiled awkwardly and said “just being neighborly since the city doesn’t plow.”

This time, he made his complaint very clear.

I explained to him that he was pushing up snow onto the sidewalk that I was responsible for clearing and that it was making more work for me, and costing me more money because the people I pay to shovel have more work to do. He just stared at me then said “ok… I’ll see if I can plow it off.” And I told him that’s not what I was saying. I wasn’t saying he need to plow my sidewalk. Hell I never asked him to plow the street! I was getting frustrated trying to explain it to him so I told him “Just stay two feet away from my sidewalks!” And I turned and walked away. He didn’t even apologize.

He seem pretty upset at the neighbor.

AS I WAS WALKING AWAY HE MUMBLED UNDER HIS BREATH “Just trying to be nice!” and he pulled away. I never asked him to “be nice”. Never asked him to plow the street. Didn’t ask him undo that he did. Didn’t ask him to do anything other than NOT plow my part of the street. I already pay to have my walks done, and have to pay them to come back if he pushes snow all over them!

This neighbor seems almost too nice.

About an hour later I hear noise out side and he had just finished shoveling all the snow off my sidewalk. AGAIN, I didn’t ask him to do this. I only asked he not plow snow onto my sidewalk in the future. I would have confronted him and told him to stop but he was nearly done when I noticed him, and I would have had to get redressed to go back out side to stop him.

He thinks the neighbor was being passive aggressive.

So, first he makes the comment about “just being nice” then he makes a big deal about it by shoveling the sidewalk. (The sidewalk I ALREADY PAY TO HAVE SHOVELED). Clearly he’s being passive aggressive because he didn’t like that interrupted him while he was playing with his toys. Am I a jerk for simply asking him to not make more work for me and in turn, save himself the time and effort of doing work no one asked him to do??

I don’t think the neighbor was being passive aggressive. I think he was really trying to be nice and neighborly. When he realized a neighbor was upset, he tried to fix the problem, to again, be neighborly.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

It does seem like OP likes to complain.

Someone who has zero experience with snow weighs in.

This person is conflicted, but not about if OP is in the wrong. That’s pretty clear.

Everyone thinks OP is in the wrong.

I feel bad for the kind neighbor.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.