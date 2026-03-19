Man Visits His Friends Who Live In A Neighborhood With An HOA, But When He Goes To Leave, His Car Has Been Clamped

Imagine visiting friends who live in an HOA. Would you assume that it would be fine to park your car there, or would you insist on double checking the HOA rules first?

I think most people would assume it was okay, and so did the guy in this story. The problem was that there were apparently some HOA parking rules his friends didn’t know about.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for refusing to pay an HOA fine? those jerks clamped my car My friend lives in an HOA and I visited him. Apparently there’s some dumb rule that guests can’t come for more than an hour or past a certain hour, this HOA has a bunch of other dumb rules. My friend’s didn’t know about that, and nobody has ever complained about that rule or it was never enforced.

But they found out about the rule when his car got clamped.

I got to my car as soon as the dude just installed it. I asked him whats up and he said I need to pay him 250 dollars now, or the tow truck will come get it and it’ll be 100 dollars a day or whatever there. I was not in a good mood and I did not have time for this so I just said “you have 1 minute to remove this or I remove it myself” He said “excuse me, what did you just say?” and I responded back with “yeah you freaking jerk, I’m not freaking playing around and im not paying you anything, now take that thing off or i take it off myself” And he ignored me so I opened up my trunk, opened my tool box and I unscrewed the whole thing.

He removed it himself.

He was mad and saying how I can’t do it bla bla bla and I told him to back off. I then drove off and I kept the clamp. He was yelling how I need to pay 300 dollars now and I just ignored him. My wife says I was ridiculously rude, but forget that guy, if i was really bothering them, i could’ve moved my car in the driveway or went home early or whatever, those jerks could’ve talked to us first, its clear they were just trying to scam us.

I can understand why he was so frustrated. HOAs often have annoying rules, and it’s even worse when you don’t know the rule exists until you broke it. But he did overreact a bit with his words.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

According to this person’s logic, he was right and wrong.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Here’s a good question.

This is a good point.

The right tools can really come in handy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.