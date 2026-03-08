Man With ARFID Asked To Bring His Safe Food To His Vegetarian Sister-In-Law’s Dinner, But After Being Told He Was Just A “Picky Eater,” He Refused To Attend

There’s nothing worse than when someone says your medical condition is just “picky eating.”

So, what would you do if your sister-in-law invited you to dinner, knowing you have ARFID, but refused to let you bring the only safe food you can eat?

Would you force yourself to sit through a meal you physically can’t stomach? Or would you skip it entirely after being told you’re just being difficult?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and stands his ground.

Here’s how it all worked out.

AITA for wanting to bring meat to my vegetarian SIL and not going when I was not allowed to I have ARFID. There are many textures and flavors of food that make me physically sick if I put them in my mouth. It has been an issue for as long as I can remember. My main safe food is plain beef and rice. Usually, for an event, I just bring my own safe food, and no one has any problems with it. My brother recently married Jenna, who is a vegetarian.

He texted to ask what dinner would be.

She invited the whole family to come over for dinner and not to worry about bringing anything. I texted her to ask what was going to be made, and it was nothing I could eat. She was going to make eggplant Parmesan and pasta. I told her that I wouldn’t be able to eat that (she knows I have AFRID), and I can just bring my beef and rice.

Now, things are a bit complicated.

She told me absolutely not, and I should just eat what she serves. I told her I literally can’t, and she said I was just being picky. I decided not to go, and I told her that. I was upset, so I told my mom about it, and it spread to the rest of the family from there. Multiple people are refusing to go to dinner. Jenna is upset (I haven’t talked to her, though she did call once), and my brother is telling me I can bring my beef and rice, but I am still refusing to go. It’s more the principle of the whole thing at this point. AITA?

