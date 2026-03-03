Man Worked With A Longstanding Client Through Management Changes, But He Faced Dismissive Behavior And Rudeness Until He Taught Them All A Lesson

Respect and professionalism should never be optional in the workplace.

In this story, a man noticed a shift in how he was treated after changes within a longstanding client’s team.

New personnel and management brought new attitudes into meetings.

Even issues regarding payments were handled unprofessionally, so he taught them a lesson.

New management didn’t want to pay. I said goodbye. A longstanding client of mine went through personnel and management changes over the past year. Attitudes shifted. One of the new hires was dismissive and rude to me in a Zoom meeting for something that was their fault. I noticed I was not being consulted as often, which is fine. That’s how life goes.

New management contacted me for help. I quoted them one hour of my time. They fought back, questioning how I kept my time and where my time was going. They refused to pay. So I ghosted them.

Over the next couple months, I received one to two followup emails per week and at least five calls, all to voicemail. Eventually, they relented and asked for the invoice. Nope. They stalked me on social media. So, I blocked them.

I sent them another invoice for a different fee, a long established annual recurring cost. I told them nonpayment would result in revoking a license. They refused to pay the recurring fee but pleaded with me again on the other matter. I gave no response, and today, I revoked their license. And they’re still stuck with their original problem.

Moral of the story? If you want someone’s work, pay them. They spent hours wasting time and quibbling over nothing. When they could’ve simply paid a small fee to get the job done. I hope you and your colleagues are reading this, Amanda. And screw you!

Titles may change, but basic respect still shouldn’t need an update.

