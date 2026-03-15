Man Wrote Random Poems In His Little Black Notebook, But His Wife Got Upset When She Learned That He Had Never Written Anything About Her

Creative expression doesn’t always follow a schedule.

In this story, a man writes poems privately in his little black notebook.

His wife went over it and felt upset when none of them were about her.

Now, she’s demanding that he write a love poem for her.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for refusing to write a poem about my wife? I (33M) write poems for fun. I do not publish them or share them with anyone. I have a little black notebook full of poems that I write in the morning with my coffee. I then leave it in my desk drawer. It is sort of a mindfulness practice. I do it instead of reading the news on my phone.

This man’s wife found out about his little black notebook.

My wife (30F) got curious the other day. She went through my little black notebook without my permission. There are maybe 100 poems in it. She got angry with me because none of the poems are about her. She told me that she expected at least one of the poems to be about her. She went off on a tangent about how she does not even know if I love her if I did not write a poem about her.

She demanded that he write a poem about her.

I wrote a poem about our cat and the tree in our front yard. I tried to tell her that it was not like that. She demanded that I write a love poem about her. I told her I was not going to write a love poem about her unless I feel inspired. Otherwise, I would just be pumping something out of a sense of obligation. It would not be a real love poem.

Now, he feels guilty.

She has been sulky and quiet for a few days. I guess I am starting to feel guilty. Maybe I should just sit down and write some poem comparing her to a rose. It just feels dishonest. Am I being too precious? AITA for refusing to write a love poem for my wife?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Another writer speaks up.

You can totally lie, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a short and funny poem.

You can’t rush inspiration, especially if there’s no motivation. (Hey, that rhymes!)

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.