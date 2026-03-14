Model Tenant Was Harassed By Downstairs Neighbors Over “Excessive Noise,” So She Reported Their Overcrowded Apartment And Forced Them To Upgrade

Thin apartment floors often turn small sounds into big drama.

One model tenant found herself under constant fire from downstairs neighbors who called the cops over normal noise.

But little did they know, she had some leverage that would send them packing for good.

Keep reading for the full story!

I forced my bad neighbors into an unwanted move. I got my very first apartment at the ripe age of 26. I was fortunate enough to be able to afford one without roommates. I was a model tenant: paid my rent on time every month, polite to the office workers, never caused trouble. I lived on the top floor of a three-story building. Well, two years after I moved in, I had new neighbors move into the apartment below me.

This tenant did have an usual sleeping schedule, but they made it work.

I was working a swing shift, so my hours were 3 p.m.–11 p.m., and I often stayed up late to 3 a.m. to do minor chores: dishes, cooking, cleaning (but not vacuuming). I also had two cats at the time.

The downstairs neighbors were not happy about this at all.

My new neighbors immediately went on the warpath against me. I could not make any noise without them banging on my floor. I unloaded my dishwasher at 11 a.m. on a Sunday, and they flipped out.

Soon they started reporting her to management, and even the police.

They complained to the office about my “herd of animals.” They sent police to my door at 9 p.m. because I was watching TV (at a reasonable volume with the subtitles on). I literally could not make any sound without them complaining. It culminated in one of them pounding on my door for 10 minutes after I dared call the office to express my frustration.

Finally, this tenant had enough.

So I called the office back. I told them that I did not feel safe in my apartment due to my neighbors’ actions (legal grounds for me to break my lease). But then I dropped my bombshell.

Little did the neighbors know, this tenant had some serious leverage against them.

My neighbors had four people in a one-bedroom apartment that had a two-person max capacity. Apartment management told my neighbors they had to move into a more expensive two-bedroom apartment or their lease would be terminated.

Luckily, the next neighbors were a lot better.

They moved to the larger apartment on the other side of the complex. My new neighbors were great. Loved ’em.

Bet these neighbors wish they had kept their mouths shut.

What did Reddit think?

Laying low would have been a much smarter approach for these neighbors.

Sometimes the best relationships are the low-maintenance ones.

Apartment living can lead to many misunderstandings over acceptable levels of noise.

It’s often better to not get involved in your neighbor’s business.

If you’re going to bang on the ceiling, at least make sure your own lease is solid.

She didn’t get louder, she just got smarter.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.