March 23, 2026 at 4:47 pm

‘Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services.’ – A Dog Led His Owner To A Couch Because He Lost Something Very Important Inside Of It

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a rock

TikTok/@archie.and.the.egg

It’s a fact: dogs want what they want, when they want, and they’ll do anything to get their way!

A pooch named Archie became a viral TikTok hit after he demanded his mom’s help with something that went missing.

dog with a rock

TikTok/@archie.and.the.egg

In the video, Archie led his owner to another part of the house…

And he meant business!

What was Archie so worried about?

dog with a rock

TikTok/@archie.and.the.egg

His owner said, “You’ve got to be kidding, right?”

The pooch wanted a rock that was underneath a blanket on a couch.

The video’s caption reads, “An extremely urgent matter. Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services.”

dog with a rock

TikTok/@archie.and.the.egg

Here’s the video.

@archie.and.the.egg

An extremely urgent matter 🤣🤣 Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services 🫡#goldenretriever #cutepets #funnydogs #funnydog #animalfun

♬ original sound – archie.and.the.egg

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke the truth.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.26.26 AM Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services. A Dog Led His Owner To A Couch Because He Lost Something Very Important Inside Of It

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.26.37 AM Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services. A Dog Led His Owner To A Couch Because He Lost Something Very Important Inside Of It

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.26.54 AM Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services. A Dog Led His Owner To A Couch Because He Lost Something Very Important Inside Of It

This was a very important matter…for the dog.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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