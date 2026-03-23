‘Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services.’ – A Dog Led His Owner To A Couch Because He Lost Something Very Important Inside Of It
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a fact: dogs want what they want, when they want, and they’ll do anything to get their way!
A pooch named Archie became a viral TikTok hit after he demanded his mom’s help with something that went missing.
In the video, Archie led his owner to another part of the house…
And he meant business!
What was Archie so worried about?
His owner said, “You’ve got to be kidding, right?”
The pooch wanted a rock that was underneath a blanket on a couch.
The video’s caption reads, “An extremely urgent matter. Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services.”
Here’s the video.
@archie.and.the.egg
An extremely urgent matter 🤣🤣 Mom is officially hired for rock retrieval services 🫡#goldenretriever #cutepets #funnydogs #funnydog #animalfun
Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person spoke the truth.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this individual spoke up.
This was a very important matter…for the dog.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
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