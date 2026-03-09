Most People Don’t Appreciate What They Have Until It’s Gone, And One TikToker Who Is Now Blind In One Eye Due To A Parasite Wants To Remind Everyone To Be Grateful
by Michael Levanduski
Most people take their vision for granted, but one TikToker wants to remind everyone to be grateful for what they have.
She lost vision in one eye due to a parasite, and she made a video about being grateful while things are going well.
The video begins with her saying, “If you needed a reminder today to be grateful for what you have, let me be your reminder. Because I have lost vision in my right eye due to a parasite that is literally eating my eye away.”
That is terrifying. Her eye looks swollen up badly.
She goes on, “I wish I was more grateful two weeks ago that I could see clearly, and now all I’m wishing for is my vision back and to not feel pain in my eye.”
A simple wish, but it is so meaningful.
TikTok/vivnosoThen she says, “I haven’t been able to go outside, I haven’t been able to work out, I haven’t been able to do the things I love. I’ve had to be in darkness for two weeks straight because looking at any kind of light is painful to my eye. I’ve gone to multiple hospitals, multiple doctors. I’m on a strict treatment. I have to wake up every hour during the night to put drops in my eye, and I don’t know when this will end.”
Wow, this sounds absolutely miserable.
She ends the video by saying, “So, be grateful for what you have. Be grateful for the simple things, and stop complaining so much. Just be grateful for what you have.”
It is inspiring that even while going through something so awful, she is able to keep a pretty good attitude.
It is a great reminder to appreciate what you have in life.
Take a minute to watch the video for yourself to hear it from her own mouth.
@vivnoso
all because of bacteria in my contacts.
Check out what the people in the comments had to say about it.
The TikToker added a comment about what it is that she has.
Here is someone who says to only use daily contacts.
Maybe sticking with glasses is a good idea.
Everyone should be grateful for the blessings they have.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.