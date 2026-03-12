March 12, 2026 at 4:47 am

‘my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies.’ – A Dog Got Excited And Had Some Very Unusual Zoomies

by Matthew Gilligan

dog having the zoomies

TikTok/@ashlynjordann

No two zoomies are the same, folks!

And this dog mom knows all about it.

Her name is Ashlyn and she posted a video of her dog that went viral for a good reason…this pooch’s zoomies are insane!

dog getting the zoomies

TikTok/@ashlynjordann

The video’s text overlay reads, “What I mean when I say my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies.”

The pooch ran all over the bedroom in a very unorthodox way!

dog getting the zoomies

TikTok/@ashlynjordann

Is this really a dog, or some kind of alien imposter?

The video’s caption reads, “She’s not real.”

dog getting the zoomies

TikTok/@ashlynjordann

Let’s take a look at the video.

@ashlynjordann

She’s not real

♬ Let’s Get Ready To Rumble! – Zantro

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.55.26 AM my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies. A Dog Got Excited And Had Some Very Unusual Zoomies

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.55.35 AM my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies. A Dog Got Excited And Had Some Very Unusual Zoomies

And this viewer knows all about this…

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.55.48 AM my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies. A Dog Got Excited And Had Some Very Unusual Zoomies

You’ve probably never seen a dog have zoomies like this before…

