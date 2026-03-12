‘my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies.’ – A Dog Got Excited And Had Some Very Unusual Zoomies

No two zoomies are the same, folks!

And this dog mom knows all about it.

Her name is Ashlyn and she posted a video of her dog that went viral for a good reason…this pooch’s zoomies are insane!

The video’s text overlay reads, “What I mean when I say my dog looks like a squatted truck when she gets the zoomies.”

The pooch ran all over the bedroom in a very unorthodox way!

Is this really a dog, or some kind of alien imposter?

The video’s caption reads, “She’s not real.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer knows all about this…

You’ve probably never seen a dog have zoomies like this before…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!