Neighbor Tells New Homeowners That Everyone In The Neighborhood Decorates For Christmas, But They Decide To Put Up Different Decorations Instead

You know those neighborhoods that go all out with Christmas decorations? Imagine moving into a neighborhood like that without knowing it and having a neighbor rudely inform you that you have to decorate for Christmas. Would you happily comply, or would you be annoyed at the forced festivity?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they are very annoyed at the neighbor’s rude way of welcoming them to the neighborhood. They decide to decorate, but the neighbor’s not going to like it!

Keep reading for the whole story.

We decorate in the neighborhood …. Ok merry chralloween This happend first Christmas after my late husband and I built and moved in to our house. It was early December the first week around the 6th when one of the old witchy nosey neighbor knocked on my door. I had not had the chance to meet anyone from the area. I was still fairly new, so I thought she was coming to introduce her self, but I was wrong.

She wasn’t friendly. She was demanding.

It was a lecture about the holidays that everyone in the area decorates with lights and stuff for Christmas that I have to decorate for Christmas so I can fit in to the area… It was utter nonsense. Well I had told my husband what had happened and he was so ticked off. So yah he was a creative person and I could see the wood burning behind his eyes so he was like ok let’s go out and get some decorations for that old witch.

But they weren’t the type of decorations the neighbor expected.

And we did…. A whole bunch of clearance items from Halloween, the whole works, blow up pumpkins, bats, everything you can think of and that’s what we did, this huge Halloween display complete with pumpkin hangup lights all over the front of the house. She got what she wanted. We decorated. We did get an angry letter from her but it kinda became a tradition that I have been keep going for the the last 8 years complete with a skelliton Christmas tree His name is Billy bones. He has a party hat instead of a star

I like Christmas decorations, and I know some neighborhoods are known for going all out with house after house very well decorated. It’s fun to drive through those neighborhoods in December. I’m picturing this neighborhood being a neighborhood like that, and there’s the one random house decorated for Halloween. It’s pretty funny.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Nightmare Before Christmas is definitely both a Halloween and Christmas movie.

Here’s another unusual way to decorate.

Another homeowner does something similar.

It could get much, much crazier!

Another family believes changing the hat is all that’s necessary.

At least they had fun with it!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.