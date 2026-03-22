Neighbors Moved In And Were Very Loud Right From The Start, So After Asking Nicely Several Times, She Filed A Complaint, Which Led To Them Getting A Large Fine

When you live in an apartment complex, you have to expect that you will hear your neighbors from time to time, but keeping it within reason is important.

What would you do if your new neighbors were constantly loud, even past the quiet hours, and when you asked them about it, they refused to change?

That was the situation with the woman in this story, so she filed complaints with the building manager, which led to the neighbors getting a fine and having money problems, so she wonders if she handled it wrong.

AITA for reporting my neighbors? I’ve (26F) been living in this same apartment complex for about 5 years now.

She had a good run.

In the 5 years I’ve lived here I haven’t had any issues with any of my neighbors until recently. A year ago a new couple moved in. Things started off rocky because they chose to move in at 12 a.m. on a weekday.

Hopefully it gets better after they are settled in.

Everyone in the apartment asked them to be quieter as they moved, but throughout the week they were super loud. More time passed and the noise didn’t stop. The guy stomps around, and the woman is constantly slamming drawers and screaming. They run the laundry past 2 a.m.

The quiet hours are in place for a reason.

Eventually, I asked them to be quieter. The apartment’s quiet hours are from 10 p.m. – 8 a.m. I get laundry goes a little long, but 2 a.m.? I also asked that they be more courteous about their pets. It wasn’t fair that neighbors had to listen to their dogs howl and cat scream well past 1 a.m.

Well, he is responsible or the animals and will need to figure something out.

The guy immediately became defensive and said they’re animals and can’t help it. He works early and has to have his uniform clean. He went on about how he was a veteran and needed his animals. I told him because they were so loud I knew that they were home around 6 p.m.

This type of timing is not hard to figure out.

If they run the laundry around then they could easily do 2 loads that would finish around 11. I also told him I get the pets help him, but he could train them to be better behaved. I also get up early, so having his pets act up and his laundry going past 12 was very disruptive. Suffice to say, we don’t get along.

Wow, things just keep getting worse.

Recently, there’s been this loud sound, like an old engine or a generator. It starts around 11 and goes through the night. I slept in the living room for a while and figured it would stop soon. I was wrong. I went up to ask them about the sound, but the woman smirked and called her partner over.

It is like they enjoy annoying people.

He told me he purchased an AC and would not be turning it off. I said that was fine, but maybe he could move it or place something under it to muffle it. He slammed the door in my face, so I reported it to the property manager.

Good, maybe they will understand the seriousness now.

Apparently this was the 5th complaint they had since moving in so they were fined $500. Since then they made a point to tell me I have put them under insane financial strain.

She should not feel bad at all.

I feel bad, but I tried to talk to them. Should I feel bad? AITA?

Not at all. These people seem to be intentionally loud and will not listen to the many requests people have made to quiet down. The financial penalty is their own fault.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

They need to learn that their noise has consequences.

Everyone hates these people.

This person says they should complain even more.

If you can’t keep it down, don’t live in a multi-unit apartment.

I agree, this was their own fault.

They aren’t even trying to keep the noise down.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.