New Mom Wants Her Coworkers To Lie For Her So She Can Arrive Late For Work, But Her Coworkers Refuse

Imagine working in an office where everyone has to arrive at the same time. If one of your coworkers had an extremely hard time arriving to work on time, would you be willing to lie for her to the boss claiming she was arriving on time even though she wasn’t?

In this story, one office worker is in this exact situation, and they are not at all okay with lying for their coworker. However, their coworker is so upset that they’re wondering if they’re wrong.

AITA for not agreeing to lie to my supervisor so my coworker had extra benefits? We work in a office, would prefer not to say which company. I’ve been working here for over ten years and have a good position, never had a big issue besides “who stole my lunch” type of deal. However I think some time prior to the pandemic a new woman started working here too. Last year she had a baby, recently her maternity leave finished so she had to come back to work.

The woman asked for a favor.

As her and her husband can’t afford a nanny then they need to send their kid to a nursery day care, which is around forty minutes away from our workplace. She has asked management to get in an hour later than everyone else but they declined The issue I’m facing is that yesterday’s afternoon she asked me and other coworkers (who immediately work with her) to cover her up so she can arrive late anyway.

She refuses to lie for her.

I said no and that I would tell our supervisor if he’d ask me. She got very angry but some other people agreed with me, we can’t risk out jobs because of her. It does suck that she’s having it hard but it’s not our fault. She called us all jerks and cried. My family thinks I done well but I have this gut feeling that I’m truly a jerk for not helping her out.

