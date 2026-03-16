Next Door Neighbors In An HOA Try To Attack Woman Multiple Times, So She Gathers Evidence And Gets The HOA On Her Side

Imagine living next door to neighbors with a dog who has tried to attack you. What would you do if the neighbors refused to control their dog and claimed that you were psycho?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has finally gotten the HOA on her side. However, she’s worried that the neighbors might retaliate somehow after the HOA sends them a letter.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Cease and desist from HOA I moved into my first and only property that I own about 3+ years ago and have had issues with my Neighbor since. Brief overview: On day one the neighbors dog try to attack my movers and my mover warned me to be careful because the dog is very aggressive. Within the first two weeks, I had my front door open because of Contractor was working on some thing and he was going in and out.

This sounds scary!

As soon as he left, and I was about to shut the door. The dog ran out of their house, which is within 10 feet distance of my door because it’s a condo with its teeth out and try to attack me. The lady went and put her groceries in the house before she came back out and grabbed the dog which was already in my house. Said nothing. Back a few hours later and apologized and said we understand the dog has issues. We have been working on it. Since these two incidences, I’ve had multiple roommates who’ve been almost attacked by the dog. The dog leaps at you with its teeth out and owners demonstrate very little control.

She tried to reach some sort of arrangement with the neighbors.

Initially, the woman had given me her phone number to which I was responding whenever there was an incident in saying could we figure out something because I can’t just have a threat at my front door. I’m not able to leave the house. I’m not able to go to the hospital when I’m sick because I have to make sure the door is clear. Eventually she said her bf would talk to me, he texted me and told me that dogs communicate by barking and they can’t do anything. To which I responded very rudely and said that’s not what we’re complaining about.

It gets worse.

Several conversations in the middle basically led to them, saying if you do anything to our dog in self-defense my husband will end you. This has been ongoing for three years now. The woman told me that she was planning to convince The Man to put a big ring on her finger and move to the suburbs never happened. Instead, they stayed here and had a kid. About nine months ago or so I guess child protective services was called on them. Since then, they have been trying to peep into my house because they claim I’m the one who made the complaint.

I think it’s obvious who’s psycho and who’s not.

They believe I’m a psycho. They’ve sworn into my front door camera.

The most recent incident is that The Man walked up to my front door and aggressively threw a package that wasn’t his. Not sure why he did this. There are ways to check if a package is yours without throwing it.

She’s keeping track of everything.

Facts to note: I have a paper trail of HOA complaints for every incident. It’s significantly longer than what I’m describing above. I also have a police complaint for instance that they’ve threatened me and or tried to stick the dog on me. I did not call child protective services, but I am a mandated reporter and looked through the security camera footage after she accused me I can see why someone would’ve made a call. I have chosen not to escalate thus far, but I’m worried if they have an active issue here.

She has the HOA’s support but is still concerned.

I also have text messages from my neighbors that state the dog has been behaving the same way towards them, but they are not recent. My neighbors have thanked me for speaking up because it’s increased their restraint of the dog, despite the fact that it’s still aggressive. My question – I have finally gotten the HOA on board after providing them recent camera footage and they’re willing to send a cease and desist letter. The letter would be demand that they stop harassing me as that is a clear rule in our bylaws and I’m requesting the dog be deemed a nuisance and removed. Is this a bad idea? Can this backfire on me? Do you recommend I get a protective order first?

Yikes! These neighbors sounds crazy. I feel bad for their child, and the dog sounds like a huge problem.

Will the letter help or cause more problems? Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

A dog whistle might help.

Here’s a suggestion to contact animal control.

Here’s a similar comment.

A lawyer might be a good idea.

That dog sounds out of control!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.