‘On January 1, 2026, we’re switching back to older technology for a better life.’
As someone who grew up with all the gadgets you’re about to see in this video, I’m all about this idea!
A TikTokker named Violet posted a video and told viewers how she plans to mix things up in 2026.
The video’s text overlay reads, “On January 1, 2026, we’re switching back to older technology for a better life.”
The text continues, “Spread the word across social media and help this movement grow.”
The video features different examples of old technology, such as VHS tapes, an iPod, a Discman, old cell phones, and an old computer.
We’ll have to wait and see if this trend catches on!
Check out the video.
@vioiliet_
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person is all about it.
Another individual shared a photo.
And this TikTok viewer shared their thoughts.
This sounds like a great idea!
