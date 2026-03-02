March 2, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘On January 1, 2026, we’re switching back to older technology for a better life.’

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of old technology

TikTok/@vioiliet_

As someone who grew up with all the gadgets you’re about to see in this video, I’m all about this idea!

A TikTokker named Violet posted a video and told viewers how she plans to mix things up in 2026.

photo of old technology

TikTok/@vioiliet_

The video’s text overlay reads, “On January 1, 2026, we’re switching back to older technology for a better life.”

The text continues, “Spread the word across social media and help this movement grow.”

photo of old technology

TikTok/@vioiliet_

The video features different examples of old technology, such as VHS tapes, an iPod, a Discman, old cell phones, and an old computer.

We’ll have to wait and see if this trend catches on!

photo of old technology

TikTok/@vioiliet_

Check out the video.

@vioiliet_

#fyp #viral #2000s #ipod #technology

♬ som original – thegoodvibesplaylist

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.39.37 AM On January 1, 2026, were switching back to older technology for a better life.

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.39.51 AM On January 1, 2026, were switching back to older technology for a better life.

And this TikTok viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.40.39 AM On January 1, 2026, were switching back to older technology for a better life.

This sounds like a great idea!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter