Parents Used The Older Daughter’s Unused College Fund For Her Younger Sister’s Ivy League Degree, So When The Younger Sister Began Thriving, The Older Sister Lashed Out With Jealousy

In some families, opportunity isn’t always equal.

So when one mother used the older daughter’s unused college fund to pay for the younger daughter’s Ivy League education, the older sister couldn’t help but feel like something was stolen from her.

And her resentment only got louder and louder.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for using my daughter’s college fund on her sister’s tuition My husband and I have two daughters, 25 and 22. This past May, my 22-year-old graduated from college. My husband and I got her a brand new car. My other family members were very generous. Several gifts included helping her find a nice apartment.

By many people’s standards, these were very lavish gifts.

One person promised to pay for the first month’s rent and another the security deposit. Someone also gave her a gift card for furniture shopping. Another relative surprised her by paying for her trip to Europe. She had already planned on going, but she was going to be on a tight budget.

After seeing their younger sibling being showered with gifts, the older daughter wasn’t happy at all.

The trip to Europe was apparently offensive to my 25-year-old. When she graduated high school and had wanted to go, we denied her. We felt that she was too young. At the graduation party, she was ticked when her sister got the free trip to Europe.

As a parent, she tries to explain, but the whole situation was led to simmering resentment.

I tried to explain that the situation was not comparable. She’s been so resentful of her sister since then. Since her sister returned from Europe, she’s been openly hostile.

The resentment has seeped into other topics as well.

We were talking about her sister’s new job, and when she found out she was going to be making $90K a year, she was ticked. She ranted that the only reason she’s making that is that she stole her college fund.

The parent immediately debunks this claim.

There was no theft. Their college fund is my portion of the money a relative specifically designated for my kids’ college tuition.

The mother explains that her two daughters simply chose different paths in life.

When she chose not to go to college, the money was used for her younger sister’s Ivy League tuition. Truthfully, that was the only way we could have afforded an Ivy League education without loans. She wanted to take a gap year after high school. She wanted to travel to Europe with her irresponsible friend.

The parents didn’t approve of this at all.

We felt that the two teenage girls traveling independently was not a good idea, so we refused to pay for it. She was annoyed, but she got over it.

So her older daughter continued to put her education on hold.

Her gap year turned into two. Whenever we brought up college or careers, she said she was fine with her current job and college wasn’t for her. That was when we decided to use her college fund for her sister.

Even when they offer to help their older daughter, she doesn’t seem to want the help.

As recently as last year, my husband asked her about going to college or trade school, or whatever she wants to do to help her make more money. We were willing to pay for a state school or online classes, but she said she was happy with her situation. She does have a lot of extra money because she lives with us rent free and only pays for her car and phone.

But still she has such a bad attitude and refuses to let go of the past.

Now she’s been hostile to everyone. She thinks that we favored her sister by giving her the college fund. She’s also annoyed at the amount of gifts her sister got for graduation, especially the new car and Europe trip. My husband and I feel like we gave our children equal opportunities, but she disagrees. Are we the AHs in this situation?

Sounds like this family has a lot of mending to do.

What did Reddit think?

This user does suspect some favoritism at play.

This commenter shares their brutally honest take on the matter.

Maybe the eldest daughter’s resentment is completely justified.

If you’re going to spoil your kids, you ought to do it equally.

When your parents refuse to accept your dreams, it can be a painful thing.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.