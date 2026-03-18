Passerby Finds $100 On The Street, But Brings It To The Store Nearby Instead Of Pocketing The Money
They say it costs nothing to be kind, but that’s not really true. Especially for the woman in this story.
Check out her selfless act at the store.
I found $100 on the ground at a store and even though I’m really struggling financially right now I turned it in to the front counter..
Today I was at the store. I found a $100 bill on the ground.
She had every reason to take it.
I’m struggling to get food, animal food, period essentials, etc.
I was tempted, considering these factors, I’ll admit. No one was around, no one saw?
But then she looked at it from another perspective.
But then I thought, what if it was me who lost $100 right now? That would be absolutely detrimental. It’s not mine to keep. So I turned it in. I hope they go back and ask for it.
I hope good karma comes my way. I need it.
Here is what folks are saying.
I agree! So kind.
I hope things get better for OP.
Same! We need stories like these.
I hate to be a cynic, but this is probably right.
Wow. Mean.
Times are tough.
Kindness is a comfort.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
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